Attention nature lovers! Researchers need your help counting birds this weekend.

Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA TODAY
·4 min read

If you see your neighbors standing in the yard with binoculars this weekend, don't be afraid to step outside and join them.

Although they could be searching for spy balloons and other flying objects, they're more likely helping out with the 25th international Great Backyard Bird Count, an opportunity to discover birds and the health benefits of bird-watching.

The organizers — National Audubon Society, Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Birds Canada — hope to motivate nature lovers around the world to help count birds over four days between Feb. 17-20.

"You can do it anywhere. You can do it walking down your street or even just outside your window," said Chad Wilsey, Audubon's chief scientist.

Information collected during the international event provides a sweeping real-time look at where birds are in the country and how they're being affected by climate change, Wilsey said.

Why participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count?

The bird count provides a massive record of the birds in backyards and neighborhoods across the western hemisphere and other parts of the globe, and every additional bit of information helps form a more complete picture.

A count done on the same dates year after year shows where birds are found and how their movements change over time, Wilsey said. "Then you can answer all kinds of questions about how birds are responding to things like climate change."

Bird-watching and wildlife viewing are good for your health, Wilsey said. And, it's a great way to get kids involved in outdoor activities and conservation.

During last year's Backyard Bird Count:

  • An estimated 385,000 people participated

  • Participants counted birds in 192 countries

  • Volunteers reported more than 7,000 bird species, about three-fourths of the world's total

How can you participate?

►Count birds for 15 minutes. Participants must count all the birds they see or hear for at least 15 minutes in one location, but you can count as long as they like and in as many locations as you like over the four days.

►Not just the backyard. You can count in your yard but you can also go to any park, wilderness area or beach.

►Identify all the birds you can. An app with bird identification tools, including audio, can help. Audubon recommends the Merlin Bird ID.

►Report the details. All the information you collect, such as the bird species and number, must be entered on Cornell's bird counting program called eBird, either through the app or through the website.

►Check with your local Audubon chapter. They're organizing events across the country. In Ormond Beach, Florida, for example, the Halifax River chapter has an event planned with games, crafts and exhibits.

Find instructions at birdcount.org/participate. An informational workshop is planned at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Register online for the webinar here.

Why count birds

This count, and others like it — such as the long-running North American Breeding Bird Survey and Audubon Christmas Bird Count — give scientists expansive information about where birds are found, and how many are found in given locations.

Because the bird count happens in the winter, it gives scientists an important look at migratory species and where they're found, Wilsey said. That's important because migratory birds have experienced "tremendous" declines, a loss of up to 2.5 billion birds since the 1970s.

Billion birds: Two massive studies show how birds suffer declines across the nation

Birds are important because they serve as pest control, pollinators, help spread seeds and play a role in nature's food chain.

Bird-watching contributes $41 billion a year to the nation’s economy, federal officials have concluded.

How climate change affects birds

Scientists can look at the movements of certain species and relate that to the changing climate over time, Wilsey said.

They use the information collected to look back at how things have changed and foward to the future to make conclusions about how birds will respond to climate change and how vulnerable they may be.

One Audubon study looked at how birds would fare under three climate change scenarios. With more than two degrees of warming over 35 years, at least 51 of the 600 specie they looked at faced either a high risk of being wiped out or declines as they're threatened by habitat conversion, extreme weather and sea level rise.

More about nature and our changing climate

Dinah Voyles Pulver covers climate and environment issues for USA TODAY. She can be reached at dpulver@gannett.com or at @dinahvp on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bird watching: How to participate in Great Backyard Bird Count

