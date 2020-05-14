ATTENTION: 'The Masked Singer' Season 3 Finale Date Got Moved

Photo credit: Michael Becker/FOX

From Woman's Day

Since early February, fans have been trying to solve The Masked Singer clues to guess who is under the season 3 masks. And by the end of May 20, they'll finally know all the contestants' identities. The Masked Singer season 3 finale airs on May 20, which is one week earlier than the season was initially supposed to come to an end. So make sure that your DVR is set for the right date and your remote watch parties are planned.

At the end of March, The Masked Singer had originally set a finale date of May 27 with May 20 playing host to a clip show recapping the season. Now, that "Road to the Finals" episode has instead been moved to the night before the finale, airing May 19 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. If you've missed any episodes this season or just want a refresher on the clues for the finalists, tune into the "Road to the Finals" episode for a helpful recap of everything that's gone on thus far.

Then, the season 3 finale will air on Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers will be able to watch the final three contestants perform and see who is crowned the champion. Last year during the Season 2 finale, the show also gave a preview at some of the costumes we could expect from Season 3. Considering that Fox is planning for The Masked Singer season 4 to premiere in the fall, some of the costumes have likely already been decided on, and maybe fans will get a sneak peek on May 20 to tide them over till then.

The best part of The Masked Singer (besides Ken Jeong's terrible guesses) is trying to figure out the clues. If the show gives fans a little something from season 4 to work with, they'll be happy theorizing away all summer. So with potential teasers to come plus the excitement of learning who the final three contestants from this season are, the finale is going to be jam-packed with must-see moments. Thought you didn't have plans on May 20? You do now.

