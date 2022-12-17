Attention Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers: This Jewelry Case Is Ideal for Travel—and It’s Only $20

Carly Totten
2 min read

The best-seller neatly fits earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings inside.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Most often when I travel, I try to only take the jewelry I can wear. However, if my trip coincides with an event or a variation of outfits that simply looks better with a different set of accessories, I have to get creative with how I store my jewelry so I don’t arrive at my destination with a tangled mess. If you’re in a similar situation and you also have trips on your horizon, Amazon shoppers say this is the jewelry case we all need to know about—and it can arrive in time for Christmas.

The Benevolence LA jewelry case offers a way to store your jewelry when you’re away from home and keep all of your most-loved pieces organized. The zippered mini storage solution has nearly 5,700 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, and it’s the top-selling jewelry box in Amazon’s Jewelry Boxes category. Other than the fact that the organizer enables you to safely store necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings inside, it’s also notable because it’s only $20.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

“This small jewelry box is perfect for travel or to just keep a few favorite pieces of jewelry handy on the dresser. The velvet covering is nicely done, and the compartments inside the box are a good size,” wrote one five-star reviewer who is planning to give two boxes as holiday gifts.

The exterior of the case is made from faux velvet for a luxurious look and feel, and the interior of the case has seven rolls that are ideal for storing rings or hoops, three sections for bracelets or statement earrings, a built-in mirror, and a separate hook compartment for necklaces (located behind the mirror). Even though you can fit plenty of jewelry inside, at 3.75 by 3.75 inches, the holder is still small enough for you to tuck it inside your suitcase or carry-on bag without sacrificing space.

“This jewelry case is the perfect size,” began one reviewer who confirmed it fits inside a suitcase. They added, “It's sturdy, and the zipper isn't flimsy. The interior is velvety soft, and the colors are rich.” Plus, another shopper pointed out that the case “fits well in a hotel safe.”

Whether you’re shopping for a last minute Christmas gift or simply looking for a better way to keep your jewelry safe during an upcoming vacation, add a Benevolence LA jewelry organizer to your collection of travel must-haves while you can buy one for just $20.

