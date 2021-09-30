Attention Hot Sleepers—Amazon Shoppers Say This $40 Mattress Pad Keeps Them Cool and Comfortable

EASELAND Queen Size Mattress Pad Pillow Top Mattress Cover Quilted Fitted Mattress Protector

Your mattress is likely one of the biggest investment pieces in your bedroom, and for a great reason—you sleep on it almost every night. If you find your sleep is interrupted due to an uncomfortable mattress or one that makes you hot, one idea may be to replace it. But another thought is to conserve your mattress and create a cozier, more comfortable, and cooling environment with a mattress pad or topper. To simplify your search, more than 30,000 Amazon shoppers have rated this $40 mattress pad with five stars, claiming it has transformed the way they sleep.

Keep in mind that a well-designed mattress pad has the ability to alter the firmness of your mattress when added, and most often, is placed right on top of your mattress, hidden from view by your fitted sheet once your bed is made. The Easeland Pillow Top Mattress Pad includes all of these important qualities, and more.

"I just had to share with you all how much we absolutely love our new mattress pad," wrote one five-star reviewer, who was looking for something to make a four-year-old mattress more comfortable. "We purchased this mattress pad, and it's a night and day difference! I love how thick it is, without leaving wrinkles underneath the comforter. It's very durable and extremely comfortable. It used to take me such a long time to fall asleep, and now I literally fall asleep in minutes."

Similar to a fitted sheet, a mattress pad often includes deep pockets and plenty of elastic in order to keep the piece in place to avoid slipping while you sleep.

"Something else I love about this mattress [pad] is how well it covers the sides of the mattress," continued the reviewer. "There is absolutely no way for the mattress pad to slide off [of] a corner during the night because of how well it fits around the mattress. It's perfect!"

Not only does the Easeland Pillow Top Mattress Pad include all of the initial must-haves, it also adds a 100 percent cotton exterior and a 100 percent alternative down fill interior to the mix. Both qualities mean the mattress pad is hypoallergenic and safe for allergy sufferers to use. Further, the cotton exterior also offers absorbing qualities to wick sweat away while you sleep in order to help to regulate your body temperature.

"This is simply amazing," wrote another five-star reviewer, whose husband was wary of investing in a mattress pad, as previous ones only made him sweat more at night. "Took a chance on this one due to the reasonable price and good reviews. Could not be happier! [My husband] loves it. Very comfy and keeps him cooler at night. Very cool when you first lay down and keeps you pretty cool throughout the night."

Available in all sizes, including twin, full, queen, and king, the Easeland Pillow Top Mattress Pad also includes easy care instructions. Whenever you want to wash it, simply set the mattress pad on a gentle cycle, then let it air dry outside in the sun (if possible), according to the brand.

Your bed is meant to feel like a haven at the end of the day, so shop for a cooling pillow top mattress pad that can enhance your comfort while you sleep, and prepare you for the day ahead.