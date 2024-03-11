Attention Classic Truck Enthusiasts-Check Out These C/10s Selling Online March 16th

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Calling all aficionados of vintage charm and powerful performance! If you're passionate about classic trucks, you won't want to miss the opportunity to add a piece of history to your collection. This March 16th, a selection of meticulously maintained Chevrolet C/10s is set to make waves at an online auction. Whether you're in the market for a project or a show-ready stunner, these iconic pickups represent the pinnacle of 60s and 70s automotive excellence. Stay tuned for an exclusive preview of these timeless treasures that continue to capture the hearts of classic truck enthusiasts worldwide.

1969 Chevrolet C-10 Step-side

For enthusiasts of classic American pickups, feast your eyes on this meticulously crafted 1969 Chevrolet C-10 Step-side. With a robust 383 Chevy Stroker engine and an array of high-performance upgrades, including a 671 Blower BDS and Fast Fuel injection, this short-bed marvel combines vintage charm with unrivaled power. From its precise 4:11 posi-traction rear end to its sleek Lakewood bell housing, every detail screams excellence. Get ready to experience the pinnacle of 60s automotive artistry, available for collection from Darby, Montana. Don't miss your chance to own this masterpiece at the 5th Annual Intermountain Online Classic Car Auction. See it here.

1969 Chevrolet C10 Shortbox 4x4 Pickup

Adventure-seekers and classic truck aficionados, take notice: the 1969 Chevrolet C10 Shortbox 4x4 Pickup is ready to dominate both the road and the trail. Equipped with a powerful 350 V8 engine and automatic transmission, this Missouri truck comes lifted on a newer style frame, making it ideal for off-roading fun or muddy escapades. While it boasts a striking custom paint job, this C10 is more than just looks; it's a solid driver's truck with recent mechanical upgrades including dual exhaust, lift kit, and essential front differential work. Sporting a rugged yet comfortable interior with Houndstooth seats and modern touches, this vehicle is perfect for anyone looking to drive something special or to embark on a restoration journey to greatness. Catch it at the 5th Annual Intermountain Online Classic Car Auction, but remember, you'll need to make your way to Brookings, South Dakota, to claim this robust piece of American automotive history. See it here.

Classic Car Auction is hosting its fifth annual Online Auction March 16th at 10:00 AM.

The ONLINE ONLY AUCTION BIDDING STARTS MARCH 9TH & ENDS MARCH 16TH.

