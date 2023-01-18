Attention animal lovers and bargain hunters

Bargain shoppers and animal lovers can now pursue both interests at DunRoamin' Stray and Rescue in Florenceville-Bristol.

The well-known animal rescue organization recently opened a thrift store to help fund the care of strays.

Officials with the animal-rescue operation based in Florenceville-Bristol said the DunRoamin' Second Chance Thrift Store will open each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Located in the garage behind DunRoamin' Stray and Rescue at 55 Allison Road in Riverbank, south of Florenceville-Bristol, the thrift store offers a wide selection of items donated by supporters.

DunRoamin' staff said shoppers can find light fixtures, clothing, toys, furniture, wall hangings, prints, pictures, dishes and more.

"You name it, there's a good chance we'll have it," the organization said in an email to River Valley Sun.

DunRoamin' Second Chance Thrift Store will hold a clearance sale on its Christmas items on Jan. 21 and 28, offering a chance to fill a bag for $5.

They urge everyone to drop by and check them out, noting all transactions are cash only.

All donations and purchases go directly to the care of the almost 100 sick, injured, abused or neglected strays under DunRoamin' Stray and Rescue's care.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun