Attempted Robbery Thwarted at Oakville Pharmacy; Stunt Driving Incident on QEW Leads to Charges

Attempted Robbery at Oakville Pharmacy

The Halton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Oakville. At approximately 8:20 pm on October 2, 2023, two male suspects entered a Shoppers Drug Mart location on Cornwall Road, one armed with a knife and the other with a hammer. They intended to access the safe storing narcotics at the rear of the pharmacy.

However, their efforts were thwarted when pharmacy staff informed them that the safe was equipped with a time-delay mechanism, preventing immediate access. As a result, the suspects fled the pharmacy empty-handed. The suspects are described as follows:

Both suspects made their getaway in a dark-coloured SUV. It's important to note that as of last March, the Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP) mandates using time-delayed safes for securing narcotics in all community pharmacies.

Stunt Driving Incident on QEW Leads to Charges

The Halton Police have taken legal action against three drivers following a stunt driving incident on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Oakville. On the night of Thursday, September 21, 2023, at approximately 11 pm, a group of motorcycles and cars disrupted traffic flow on the westbound QEW near Ford Drive. This group then engaged in stunt driving maneuvers, including high-speed driving and weaving through traffic, before exiting the QEW in Burlington.

Through a thorough investigation, law enforcement identified the vehicles and drivers involved. Subsequently, three individuals have been charged under the Highway Traffic Act. They include a 22-year-old male from Oakville and two 22-year-old males from Burlington. As a result of these stunt driving charges, all three accused individuals have received a 30-day license suspension, and their vehicles (two motorcycles and one car) have been impounded for 14 days.

Cyclist Seriously Injured in Oakville Collision

A severe collision involving a cyclist and a motor vehicle occurred in Oakville on October 3, 2023, at approximately 6:44 a.m. While the adult male motorist, an Oakville resident, escaped without injuries, the adult male cyclist, an Acton resident, sustained significant injuries and was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Uniform patrol officers promptly responded to the scene, securing it and initiating the initial investigation. Due to the gravity of the cyclist's injuries, the Collision Reconstruction Unit was called in to take over the investigation.

For approximately five hours, the intersection was closed to vehicular traffic as investigators conducted a comprehensive examination. This included aerial photography and 3D imaging to document the scene thoroughly. The investigation is currently underway, with further details forthcoming.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter