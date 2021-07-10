Attempted Republican Troll Of Joe Biden’s Obama Quip Goes Awry

Lee Moran
Republicans tried to turn a throwaway line from President Joe Biden into a trollable moment on Friday, but it backfired.

The Republican National Committee attempted to make political capital after Biden quipped about former President Barack Obama having “a shorter name” while signing an executive order on competitiveness in the U.S. economy.

“Joe Biden says the length of Barack Obama’s signature is shorter than his,” tweeted the verified RNC Research account. “Obama’s is 3 letters longer.”

“Does Biden know how many letters are in his name?” sneered the RNC’s main account, also appearing to try to feed into the right-wing narrative that Biden is unfit for office.

People quickly pointed out the flaws with the posts:

