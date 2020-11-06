Attempt to solve crisis at Canada Artistic Swimming panned by swimming community

Many people in the sports community are reacting to an action plan presented by Canada Artistic Swimming after the closure of its national training center on Sept. 28, and the publication of a report written by the independent firm ITP Sport.

Three swimmers on the National Artistic Swimming Team say they are deeply disappointed following the release of a report into Canada Artistic Swimming (CAS) Oct. 30.

The report's mandate was to recommend improvements based on the analysis of the current practices in a safe sport perspective. In other words, recommendations to help create a safe space for athletes.

ITP Sport was not asked to address complaints, or to investigate allegations brought to its attention. However, the report did chronicle "a culture of fear," as well as psychological abuse, harassment, neglect, sexual harassment and discrimination.

Three athletes who spoke to Radio-Canada Sports were among those who spoke out following the closure of the center. We have agreed to protect their identities because they fear reprisals if they speak out. We are referring to them as Sarah and Caroline and Patricia.

Sarah says she is not surprised by the swimming organization's decision to leave all the coaching staff in place.

"Nothing has changed ever. I was totally disappointed and a little heartbroken. Jackie [Buckingham, CEO of Canada Artistic Swimming] told us that they would support us if we decided that we wanted to leave and couldn't handle the situation."

"To me, that's heartbreaking that they don't really care about us. That's the decision they made. And if you like it, you like it. If you don't, goodbye," said Sarah.

Another swimmer, Caroline, said Canada Artistic Swimming seems more concerned with keeping coaches than athletes.

"What the heck? Wouldn't you rather be supporting your athletes' Olympic dreams and try to fight for them to stay? Because without us, you don't have a team! There is zero incentive for us to want to stay," she said.

In an interview in French following the publication the report, the the CEO of the swimming organization told Radio-Canada Sports, that coaches need to understand the standards and practices included in code-of-conduct policies, if they are to be evaluated on that basis.

"We need to help them to understand where things have changed and in particular with these new rules coming out around the universal code of conduct. It's not fair … to evaluate someone against a criteria that they really didn't know was there or haven't had a chance to understand yet," said Jackie Buckingham.

That's a statement Caroline finds frustrating. She says most people already know what abuse or harassment is.

"Those aren't 'code of conduct terms'. Those are human rights terms," Caroline said. "To me, it's absurd that you think that it's fair to give them a second chance for something that they should have known. It's their job to understand the code of conduct when they come take the job on."

Canada Artistic Swimming has put in place an action plan that includes specific education on safe sport for all its staff and athletes. It is hoping that once that is well underway, athletes and coaches can begin to return to their training facility with the help of a facilitator.

The three swimmers are waiting to see what happens next, but they are also considering retiring.

