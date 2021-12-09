Attain Technology Receives the 2021 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award

Attain Technology with HIRE Vets Gold Award 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attain Technology, a Managed IT and Cyber Security Provider, received the 2021 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award.

The HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Program is the only veteran employment award at the federal level and was delivered by the Secretary of Labor of the United States, Martin J. Walsh.

Some of the criteria for being selected to receive the award include:

Employer size

Percentage of new hires that are veterans

Percentage of veteran employees retained

Percentage of employees who are veterans

Provide new veteran employees assistance and work/life integration, including coaching and mentoring

Programs to enhance the leadership skills of veteran employees during their employment

And much more

Owner and CEO of Attain Technology Bob Paradise said, "I am honored to receive this award and believe it is my duty to my country and my fellow veterans to provide jobs and ongoing training to vets. They take care of us and we should take care of them."

About Attain Technology:

Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Attain Technology was founded in 2008 to provide the construction industry with IT and technology solutions specifically designed to help contractors save time, save money, and gain a competitive edge.

As a veteran, Bob Paradise, owner of Attain Technology, and the team are honored to receive the 2021 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award.

Attain Technology takes pride in its vets and is a veterans for veterans company.

For more information, visit https://attaintechnology.com/ .

