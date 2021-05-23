Attacks make Vancouver ‘anti-Asian hate crime capital of North America’

Johna Baylon in Vancouver and Leyland Cecco in Toronto
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Xinhua/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Xinhua/Alamy

Steven Ngo had stopped at a traffic light in a residential neighbourhood in the eastern part of Vancouver when passengers in another car tossed garbage at him, shouting racial slurs as they sped off.

The lawyer, a lifelong resident of the city, was stunned – but not surprised.

“The racism has never been as overt and apparent,” said Ngo. “I’ve never seen it so brazen.”

Over the last year, Vancouver, a cosmopolitan metropolis set between mountains and ocean, has experienced a 717% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes. The grim figures, which experts believe underreport the problem, reflect a legacy of discrimination in a city and country widely seen as welcoming of newcomers.

Related: Canada's Chinese community faces racist abuse in wake of coronavirus

Since the coronavirus first reached Canada last year, Asian residents across the country have reported a dramatic surge in hate incidents, ranging from racist abuse to attacks with weapons. A young Montreal man was blinded in March by a group who attacked him with military-grade pepper spray. In Toronto, police say the number of reported hate crimes has doubled over the last year.

But with 98 reported cases over the last year – more than all US cities combined – Vancouver was recently dubbed the “anti-Asian hate crime capital of North America”.

The city’s proximity to major cities across the Pacific has made it a popular landing point for recent immigrants for generations. But upon arrival, many have faced discrimination.

“The government promotes Canada as a multicultural and diverse country, an idea that’s been ingrained in our psychology since we were in school,” said Ngo. “But when you start seeing friends and family who are getting hurt, you start to wonder how accurate that narrative is.”

People hold signs at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Vancouver.
People hold signs at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Vancouver. Photograph: Xinhua/Alamy

His cousin was recently spat on while running in a park. His mother, who works at a dim sum restaurant, says her clients are all afraid to go for walks.

“They’re bringing pepper spray with them in their purse, or bear spray,” said Ngo. “What kind of country are we where people need to bring bear spray when they go out for a walk?”

The attacks have made headlines in recent months, but residents say they reflect a spillover of longstanding discrimination.

After using Chinese workers to finish a transnational railway, Canada halted immigration from China. During the second world war, Canadian citizens of Japanese ancestry were detained in internment camps.

Even seemingly benign policies, like British Columbia’s “foreign buyers tax”, meant to cool real estate prices, was widely seen as targeting Asian buyers, despite little evidence implicating them in the surge in housing prices.

Related: Race and real estate: how hot Chinese money is making Vancouver unlivable

“Living with the anticipation of when something might happen to you, or worse, when something might happen to your parents – it’s very stressful,” says Ellen, who asked to use only her first name. “I feel like I’m just waiting for the phone call. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. You’re kind of always bracing for that impact.”

Ellen, the co-founder of project 1907 – a reference to the city’s infamous anti-Asian riots that led to widespread property damage – has worked with the Vancouver Asian Film Festival to launch Elimin8hate, an online campaign and reporting platform for racist experiences. Since April 2020, the project has mapped a portion of the 1,500 submissions, many of which the police wouldn’t consider a hate crime.

Linda Li, president of the Tri-City Chinese Community Society, wears a face mask that says &#x002018;Stop Asian hate&#x002019; in Richmond.
Linda Li, president of the Tri-City Chinese Community Society, wears a face mask that says ‘Stop Asian Hate’ in Richmond. Photograph: Canadian Press/REX/Shutterstock

In addition to frustration that there is little police can do when a person is spat or coughed on, Ngo says the reporting process also left him confused.

After waiting on the phone for nearly half an hour, he went to the Vancouver police website, only to find that he could only submit a hate crime report in simplified Chinese.

“There’s this perception that only the Chinese community are affected by anti-Asian racism. I’m part Cantonese, part Vietnamese. It means only one part of me can report it – the other part can’t,” he said. “At the same time, why wasn’t it in English? It just didn’t make sense.”

Vancouver police said the Chinese forms were developed in response to the “drastic increase” in hate crime and incidents targeting Vancouver’s east Asian community specifically.

“However, we heard from the public that they would like the forms in other Asian languages as well,” the police said.

Residents can now report hate crimes in traditional and simplified Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Punjabi, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

“The social histories of these groups called ‘Asian Canadian’ are a pretty wide span,” said Andy Yan, director of the city program at Simon Fraser University. He pointed to recent media coverage of hate crimes that seem to single out the Chinese Canadian community in Vancouver, even though a wide range of communities has been affected by the spike in assaults.

Related: ‘We’re not taught to speak out’: Asian Americans find their voice amid rise in hate

Trixie Ling, founder of Flavours of Hope, a non-profit social enterprise that supports newcomer refugee women, called for a broader conversation around systemic racism in the city.

“The conversation needs to go beyond the Asian community [that’s] now in the public eye,” said Ling, who was recently assaulted by a man who spat on her and yelled racial and sexual slurs.

“But I want to see more than just talk. Words without action are meaningless. [The conversations] need to be translated to action and accountability,” she said. “It’s not just about interpersonal racism, it’s the systems and structures that are in place that perpetuate it.”

Latest Stories

  • Auston Matthews leads the way as Maple Leafs even series with Canadiens

    Auston Matthews scored the go-ahead goal and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Saturday night to even their first-round playoff series 1-1.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Khris Middleton hits winner as Bucks beat the Heat in OT

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.

  • Lightning criticize officiating after Kucherov leaves following dirty slash

    The defending Stanley Cup champions are unhappy with the officiating after Nikita Kucherov left Game 4 after being slashed by Anthony Duclair.

  • Islanders beat Penguins 4-1 to tie series at 2

    Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4.

  • Tyson Fury signs arbitrator-ordered fight contract with Deontay Wilder, promises first-round KO

    The man's not lacking in confidence.

  • Fleury blanks Wild 4-0 as Vegas grabs 3-1 lead in series

    Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout, Nicolas Roy scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat Minnesota 4-0 in Game 4.

  • Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov pace Lightning's rout of Panthers

    Alex Killorn scored a pair of second-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from its first postseason loss to rout the Florida Panthers 6-2 and take a commanding 3-1 lead.

  • Report: Lakers SG Ben McLemore uninjured after single-car accident following play-in win

    The accident basically left McLemore's truck hovering over a road partition.

  • How focused is Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship? He won't even tolerate a TV drone

    Phil Mickelson didn't want a drone in his way during the PGA Championship.

  • With French Open a week away, Coco Gauff wins first 2 clay titles on same day

    "I like the dirt now."

  • PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth's run at Kiawah Island may have come too late

    Moving Day was good to Jordan Spieth. But did his leaderboard charge come too late to claim the Career Grand Slam?

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses in Geneva Open final

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost to Casper Ruud of Norway in Saturday's final of the Geneva Open.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Red Star Belgrade fans riot during Serbian title celebration

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several people have been injured and more than 100 Red Star Belgrade fans were arrested after violent clashes during boisterous celebrations of the club’s Serbian national league soccer title. The fans first set off fireworks from the bridges and banks of the Sava River in downtown Belgrade on Saturday evening and then went on a rampage through a Belgrade district where several popular restaurants are located. Customers ran in panic or locked themselves inside the restaurants as fans demolished chairs and tables, broke windows and clashed with restaurant security guards who the Red Star fans claimed are supporters of the rival Partizan Belgrade club. Serbia’s Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin told the national RTS television station that about 130 mostly Red Star fans were arrested and that several people were injured during the riots. “This will no longer be tolerated,” Vulin said. “This scum that shamed our city, Red Star and its celebration deserves to be sharply punished.” The celebration by thousands of Red Star fans was announced in advance and was tolerated by authorities despite a ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Serbia has a history of tolerating hooliganism that often resulted in violence and outbursts of nationalism. With the return of nationalists to power in Serbia nine years ago, far-right soccer supporters were often seen at pro-government rallies, acting as security while promoting a nationalist political agenda. In exchange, analysts say, the hooligans have been allowed to pursue their illegal business activities. Several members of a radical Partizan fan group have been arrested since February and accused of murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking in what officials say is a major crackdown against crime. The Associated Press

  • Doncic has 31 points, Mavs beat Clippers 113-103 in Game 1

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — It took three quarters before Luka Doncic finally went quiet. The damage was already done, although his teammates kept the pressure on in the fourth. Doncic scored 31 points and the Mavericks outshot the NBA’s leading team from 3-point range, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 on Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. Doncic was held to one point in the fourth on a free throw. “We won the game,” he said. “That's all that matters for me.” Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 for the Mavs, who led most of the game. Doncic and Hardaway Jr. made five 3-pointers each, and Finney-Smith had four to help Dallas shoot 47% from long-range. “I just know they're going to send two guys at Luka. You’ve just got to be ready to shoot,” Finney-Smith said. The Clippers gave up 68 points to four other players besides Doncic, including 14 to 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis. “We're a strength-in-numbers operation,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. “Luka is a great player and KP is a great player, but as a team we know that everybody has got to be ready and pull their weight when called upon.” Kawhi Leonard had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, and Paul George added 23 points. But they were a combined 3 of 14 on 3-pointers. As a team, the Clippers were 11 for 40 after leading the NBA at 41% during the regular season. Marcus Morris missed all six of his attempts. “Our spirits are still high and we believe in ourselves,” Leonard said. “Nothing good comes easy.” Game 2 is Tuesday night at Staples Center. “I plan on this team bouncing back,” George said. The Clippers didn’t make more than three 3-pointers in a quarter until the fourth, when they hit four. Dallas controlled the closing minutes, ending the game on an 18-5 run. The Clippers were limited to two baskets — both by George — over that stretch. “We had a lot of bad plays, a lot of breakdowns, but when we were dialed in we had a great stretch where we took over the game," George said. “That’s just got to be us all 48 minutes.” The Clippers tied it at 60 early in the third on Patrick Beverley's 3-pointer before the Mavs scored eight in a row to go up 68-60. Leonard drew the Clippers within two on a steal and one-handed jam that left Maxi Kleber sliding across the baseline on his rear. But Finney-Smith scored on George's turnover and Doncic hit a 3, keeping the Mavs ahead 86-80 to end the third. Trailing by 10, the Clippers outscored the Mavs 26-13 over the end of the first and start of the second quarter to take their first lead. Rajon Rondo capped the spurt with back-to-back 3-pointers. Beverley made consecutive baskets that put the Clippers ahead by four, but Dallas answered in a hurry. The Mavs ran off 11 straight points — including three 3-pointers by Doncic and Hardaway — to lead 60-55 going into halftime. The Mavs came out charging, hitting six of their first nine shots and soon leading by 12 points. The Clippers had defenders in their faces as they missed nine of their first 11 attempts, with George tossing up airballs in both quarters. TIP-INS Mavericks: Kleber had six points and nine rebounds after missing six of his last eight regular-season games with a sore right Achilles. ... Both Rick Carlisle and Tyronn Lue coached without masks on, something the league approved earlier in the day. Clippers: Cardboard cutouts were added to make the lower bowl appear full of fans, although attendance continues to be limited by pandemic rules. FACES IN THE CROWD Hardaway enjoyed seeing fans, even opposing ones, in the stands. About 6,100 were on hand in a building that typically holds 18,000. “Seeing people sitting courtside felt good,” he said. “That atmosphere, that presence of fans in the arena, watching, making sure the opposing team isn’t making free throws, doing everything to distract you. It levels up your awareness.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press

  • Josh Taylor finds his moment, walks away undisputed super lightweight champion

    Taylor stamped himself as one of the greatest fighters in the world.

  • Canadian international Lindsay Agnew breaks foot in training with NWSL side

    Canadian international Lindsay Agnew has been sidelined by a broken foot. The 26-year-old, who joined the North Carolina Courage last June, made the announcement on social media in advance of North Carolina's 2-1 home opener loss to the Orlando Pride on Saturday. Agnew, who can play fullback, wingback and forward, said she suffered the injury in training this week. "I am very heartbroken about this unexpected curveball and the timing of it," she wrote. "But I'm thankful for my family, friends and teammates for their support through the process. "I'll do everything I can to be back on the field as soon as possible." Agnew has 15 caps for Canada, most recently appearing at the SheBelieves Cup in February. Canadian keepers shine However, one Canadian who did see action during the Orlando-North Carolina game was veteran goalkeeper Erin McLeod. The 38-year-old native of St. Albert, Alta., was making her first regular-season appearance for the Pride. After Sydney Leroux put Orlando up 1-0 in the 36th minute, McLeod made two crucial saves to keep her side ahead. The first came early in the second, as McLeod parried a blistering shot from North Carolina's Jessica McDonald. After the striker had been fed a dangerous through ball into the area, McLeod jumped into the air, her right hand getting just enough on McDonald's shot to slap it over the bar. The second was even more harrowing as McLeod fumbled a save. With the ball trickling toward goal, McLeod – on her back – managed to extend a hand to once again deny McDonald. Erin McLeod comes up clutch for Orlando: Fifteen minutes later, Alex Morgan doubled the Pride's lead. But, with minutes to go, McDonald finally managed to spoil McLeod's shutout, evading her defenders to get off a shot from inside the six-yard box to make it 2-1. Red Stars, Gotham split spoils In later action, the Chicago Red Stars and Gotham FC battled to a nil-nil draw. It was a much-needed point for Chicago, who endured a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Christine Sinclair and the Portland Thorns in their season-opener last week. Gotham FC's Kailen Sheridan preserves clean sheet against Red Stars: While Chicago managed 13 shots, five on target, they were unable to beat Canada's Kailen Sheridan, who recorded her second clean sheet of the campaign, having also shut out The Houston Dash last week. The Whitby Ont., native came up clutch in the 28th minute, diving to the right; arm at full stretch to deny Kealia Watt a sure, highlight goal. As for Gotham, they squandered the two best chances of the match with both Carli Lloyd and Canada's Evelyne Viens hitting the crossbar. While Lloyd's chance came off of a shot, Viens rattled the bar with a header from near point-blank range, which then bounced dangerously back into play before being cleared to safety by a frantic Red Star defence.