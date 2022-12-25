Attacks on two Tacoma Power substations affect 7,300 customers - investigation underway

Tacoma Public Utilities is reporting that two power substations in East Pierce County have been “attacked,” resulting in a power outage affecting 7,300 customers. An outage map shows that the affected area is centered in Graham.

The utility did not describe the nature of the attack, apart from saying it occurred early Sunday morning. Efforts to reach a spokesperson were unsuccessful Sunday morning.

It is not clear whether the incident is linked to similar recent incidents in Washington and Oregon that affected six substations, including two operated by Puget Sound Energy.

Early this morning, two Tacoma Power substation facilities were attacked in east Pierce county. Currently, 7,300 customers are without power as a result. Law enforcement has been notified. We are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. https://t.co/DsH127j1sY pic.twitter.com/yJGXnSDkpo — Tacoma Public Utilities (@MyTPU) December 25, 2022

The utility said that law enforcement had been notified about the incident, and that power would be restored as soon as possible.