Attacks on Hunter Biden Draw Attention to Another Deadly Pandemic

In the midst of a pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 people in the United States, many Americans have shifted their focus away from another crisis that has claimed nearly exactly that many lives over the past three years: substance use and addiction.

Now, the Trump campaign’s continued attacks on Hunter Biden in the closing days of the presidential campaign—largely framed around his publicly documented struggles with addiction in the past—are adding to the frustrations of treatment experts already contending with a substance use epidemic exacerbated by the coronavirus. Some, however, are hopeful that the conversation about addiction could bring renewed focus to President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden’s proposals for addressing the country’s other public health disaster.

“We would hope that they recognize that until COVID arrived, the only national health crisis was around substance use disorders,” said Mark Dunn, director of public policy for the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers. “The problems around mental health and substance use disorder have only been exacerbated due to COVID, and so when we come through this with a vaccine, or however we get through it, there are a lot of people that are going to need a lot of help.”

“There were a record number of drug overdose deaths in 2019 and we are on track to set another grim record in 2020,” said Marcia Lee Taylor, chief government relations officer with the Partnership to End Addiction. “Policy makers—regardless of party—are going to need to make addressing this crisis a top priority in 2021 and beyond.”

Even as the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the conditions—social, medical, economic—that can lead to substance use, addiction has almost exclusively been discussed in the largely disparaging context of Hunter Biden’s past struggles.

“Are you talking about Hunter?” Trump said during the first presidential debate in September, interrupting Biden as he reflected on his late son, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer five years ago. “Hunter got thrown out of the military. He was thrown out, dishonorably discharged for cocaine use—he didn’t have a job until you became vice president, and once you became vice president, he made a fortune.”

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s attorney, has doubled down in recent weeks with the leaking of materials allegedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop, using the as-yet-unproven existence of what he told The Daily Beast was “a number of photographs that show very explicit sexual activity, and other very personal things, and also display criminal conduct” including “smoking crack” to impugn the elder Biden as both a parent and a public servant.

Addiction treatment specialists have warned that the false attacks—Hunter Biden was not dishonorably discharged—stigmatize the tens of millions of Americans in recovery, and could make them less likely to seek treatment at a time when relapse rates are skyrocketing nationwide.

“The stigma surrounding mental health and addiction has been shown to be a significant barrier to treatment and prevents many people from seeking the help that they need,” Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, chief medical director of American Addiction Centers, said at the time, calling addiction “an indiscriminate, chronic, complex and relapsing brain disease.”

“This disease is not the result of a moral failing, poor judgment, or weakness—it is a chronic condition that requires lifelong maintenance,” Weinstein said.

There are links between both Trump’s condemnatory rhetoric on addiction and Biden’s more humane public statements, telling Trump that he was “proud” of his son for working to overcome his addiction, and their respective stances and policy proposals on substance use and the so-called “War on Drugs.”

In Biden’s “Plan to End the Opioid Crisis,” where the word “family” and its variants appear six times and is mentioned at least once in every section, the emphasis is on combating substance by expanding access to substance use disorder treatment and mental health services. The plan’s most detailed section pledges to make prevention, treatment and recovery services available to every American in need of them with the allocation of $125 billion in state funding for such services over the next decade, and vows to roll integration of substance use disorder care into his proposed public healthcare option.

