Attacker deadly stabs passers-by person in central Paris before being arrested

One person died and another was injured after an assailant stabbed passers-by in central Paris near the Eiffel Tower, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Saturday on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The police have just courageously arrested an assailant attacking passers-by in Paris, around the Quai de Grenelle. One person dead and one wounded treated by the Paris firefighters. Please avoid the area," the minister wrote.

The wounded person was receiving treatment.

According to an AFP French police source, the suspect had reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") before being arrested.

The attacker was born in France and is French, the Paris public prosecutor's office said. According to a police source, the suspect was known for radical Islamism and to have psychiatric problems. He said he could not bear to see Muslims being killed around the world, the police source added.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said it had not yet put in charge of an investigation.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP & Reuters)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English