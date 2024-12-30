Attacker with Cole Palmer G/A numbers linked with Chelsea and desperate Arsenal

When a player is in the kind of form that Omar Marmoush is in, you’re going to see every top side linked to him at some point, whether or not it makes sense as a deal.

The Frankfurt star is this season’s statistical freak in the Bundesliga – he’s got an insane 27 goals and assists in his last 24 games. It’s no wonder that CaughtOffside claim Chelsea – along with Arsenal – are front of the queue to try and sign him.

The Egypt international is a late bloomer, having exploded this season as a 25 year old. He’s valued at €60m by Transfermarkt, but it’s genuinely hard to know how much he could fetch if a desperate Premier League side went all out to bring him in.

Given Arsenal might feel they’re one top attacking signing away from a league title win this year, they might be willing to break the bank and pay that sort of money for him.

Chelsea could still add attacking talent despite depth in wide positions

Omar Marmoush in action for Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images

Chelsea’s attacking options seemed infinitely deep not long ago, thanks to the late accumulation of talent. But the last few weeks have reminded us that you can just never have too much depth, especially when it comes to the Premier League at this time of year.

Pedro Neto has had to play a few games running and needs a break, Noni Madueke has been dropped for poor training performance, Mykhailo Mudryk is suspended pending a doping ban, Nicolas Jackson looks in needs of a break… we’re sure that someone like Marmoush would be getting a start tonight if we owned him.