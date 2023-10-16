He attacked his 103-year-old grandma in her bed, Florida cops say — and he had a reason

A man was arrested in the attack of his 103-year-old grandmother in her bed early Wednesday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the felony complaint, deputies checked out a “noise complaint” at a home grandma and grandson share in Largo, near St. Petersburg, at about 4:15 a.m.

They spoke with the victim, who said her 52-year-old grandson, who is described as six-foot-three and 237 pounds, “grabs her and slaps her often.”

On this night, she told the deputies that he “repeatedly” came into her room, turned on the lights and woke her up.

“In the course of doing this, he would call her ‘b----,” and “slap her about her face,” says the police report, which adds that the suspect “took the mattress off her bed and pushed her onto the box spring, causing her pain.”

While the centenarian had no visible marks on her face or back, she had “bruising on both arms in the elbow area,” the affidavit said.

The suspect admitted to getting physical with his grandmother, but explained he did so “because she is always waking him [up] early” and that he only grabbed her arms to “set her down.”

Asked why the mattress was moved, the suspect, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, told cops he was taking off the sheets to be “laundered.”

The man was arrested and charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older, and held on no bond.

A judge ordered him to have no contact with his grandmother. It’s unclear if the woman needed medical assistance for her injuries.