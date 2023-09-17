Attack in Toronto's Entertainment District sends four to hospital

TORONTO — An attack in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District has sent four people to hospital.

Toronto police were called to the Adelaide and Simcoe Streets area shortly after 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found four injured victims.

Two people were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition with stab wounds.

Police say the other two victims were assaulted and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No suspect details have been released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press