Attack on Titan season 4 release schedule: when does episode 2 air on Crunchyroll?
The Attack on Titan season 4 release schedule was certainly necessary last week. The Final Season premiere ‘enjoyed’ a staggered release across a handful of streaming services at different times. Crunchyroll even crashed. Disaster. Thankfully, things have calmed down now – and we’re able to bring you the Attack on Titan season 4, episode 2 release date and air time with some certainty that it’ll stick to its slot.
We’ll also look ahead to the Attack on Titan season 4 release schedule as that has seemingly been confirmed now – and it’s either going to be a bisected season, or a shorter-than-expected one. More on that below. But first, let’s run through when you’ll be able to watch Episode 61 (aka Attack on Titan season 4, episode 2) on Crunchyroll and Funimation – including time zones for the US and UK.
Attack on Titan season 4, episode 2 release date and time (Episode 61)
The Attack on Titan season 4, episode 2 release date is December 13 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You can also stream the episode on Hulu.
It's the air time that is slightly different than what was originally mooted for last week. You can watch the new episode of Attack on Titan, episode 61, at 12:45pm Pacific/5:45pm Eastern. It's a late one for UK fans: 9:45pm GMT.
However, if you don't have a Crunchyroll membership then you'll have to wait a week from the episode 61 air date to see it. Expect it to land for free users on December 20.
Attack on Titan season 4 release schedule
The Attack on Titan season 4 release schedule has kinda been revealed. And it's not good news. As per AnimeTV on Twitter, Attack on Titan season 4 is currently scheduled for 16 episodes.
Whether that's going to mean a second part will follow this current batch of episodes it's unclear. Tellingly, it echoes Twitter user Spytrue – who has been on the money with insider info and tweeted out in November that the current run is set for 16 episodes.
Let's hope this is the first half of a bumper season. Unfortunately, we can't give an Attack on Titan season 4 release schedule yet as, like most anime in the Fall season, it's likely to take a traditional break over the holidays. If it was to continue at a pace of one episode every week for 16 weeks, the finale would air on March 21. For now, here's the release schedule in terms of the already-aired episodes and the guarantee of what's to come. Currently-aired episodes are in bold.
Attack on Titan season 4, episode 1 (episode 60): Sunday, December 6
Attack on Titan season 4, episode 2 (episode 61): Sunday, December 13
