Attack at New Folsom leaves 22-year-old inmate dead. Prison investigating 4 from rec yard

An inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento, near Folsom died Friday after authorities said he was attacked by four felons with gang ties on a recreation yard, two of whom have a history of in-prison violence.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Saturday that the death of Camilo Banoslopez, 22, at New Folsom was being investigated as a homicide by CSP-SAC’s Investigative Services Unit with involvement from Sacramento County District Attorney investigators.

Officials said in a news release that Banoslopez was attacked by inmates Albert Calvillo, Irvin Rodriguez, Osbaldo Velasquez and Jose Avila. Officers recovered two inmate-manufactured weapons after the attack about 11:30 a.m.

CDCR said that Banoslopez was sentenced in San Bernardino County on July 28, 2015, to serve eight years for second-degree robbery, inflicting great bodily injury and an enhancement for committing a street gang act in the commission of a violent felony. He was admitted to state prison on May 25, 2017, after he turned 18.

Calvillo, 30, and was admitted from San Bernardino County in 2010 to serve 31 years and eight months for multiple convictions including voluntary manslaughter, according to CDCR.

Rodriguez, 36, was admitted from San Bernadino County in 2013 to serve 27 years for multiple convictions including second-degree robbery, which was his second strike. He was also sentenced in two other counties for in-prison offenses, CDCR said.

Velasquez, 38, was admitted from Los Angeles County in 2007, and is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for carjacking with the use of a firearm, second-degree robbery, committing a street gang act in the commission of a violent felony, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, and enhancements for the use of a firearm.

CDCR officials said Velasquez was also sentenced in Riverside County in 2009 to serve eight years for possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner and in Lassen County in 2012 to serve four years for possession of a controlled substance while incarcerated.

Avila, 39, was admitted from San Diego County in 2017 to serve life with the possibility of parole for multiple convictions including first-degree murder, his third-strike offense, and attempted first-degree murder. He also had 11 years added to his sentence for a 2021 conviction in Sacramento County for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Banoslopez’s death was the third at a California high-security facility this week. An inmate was killed Tuesday at Salinas Valley Prison in Soledad and another died Thursday at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano. CDCR officials said homemade weapons were used in each of the slayings.