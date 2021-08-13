'Attack on Democratic Structure': Rahul Gandhi as Twitter Locks Cong Accounts

A day after Twitter locked the accounts of the Congress party and a number of its leaders, Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 13 August, posted a video on YouTube registering his protest against the action, for which the party has inculpated the BJP.

"This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country," Gandhi can be heard saying in the video titled, "Twitter's dangerous game".

""By shutting down my Twitter, they're interfering in our political process. A company is making its business to define our politics. And as a politician, I don't like that."" - Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi further asserted that he did not see Twitter's locking of his account merely as an attack on himself, but also on his followers. "This is not simply shutting Rahul Gandhi down. I have 19-20 million followers. You're denying them the right to an opinion."

"Democracy is under attack. We're not allowed to speak in the Parliament. The media is controlled. And I thought there was a ray of light, where I could put what we thought on Twitter," he said, adding that Twitter's locking of accounts breaches the idea of it being a neutral platform.

Gandhi further alleged that "Twitter is a biased platform" that listens to what the government of the day says.

