Trump Gets Savage Reminder About 'Lost Month’ Of Coronavirus Inaction In New Ad

Lee Moran
HuffPost
President Donald Trump’s inaction in February as the coronavirus spread is the focus of a blistering new attack ad.

The video that Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-Calif.) Remedy PAC released online Wednesday features footage of Trump minimizing the threat of the virus, playing golf, holding campaign rallies and attending the Daytona 500 ― alongside an interview with Denise Jorgensen, whose father died after contracting COVID-19.

“By February, it was clear that COVID-19 would kill many Americans. It was clear to everyone ― except Donald Trump,” reads the on-screen text.

“In November, we are literally voting for our lives,” Jorgensen concludes in the clip.

Check out the ad here:

It’s the latest spot to call out Trump’s halting response to the public health crisis, with anti-Trump GOP groups The Lincoln Project and Republicans for the Rule of Law also weighing in regularly.

More than 94,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Members of the White House coronavirus task force have suggested it could kill up to 240,000.

 

