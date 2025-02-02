AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse, payouts: How much did Rory McIlroy earn for his win in California?

Rory McIlroy picked up the 27th win of his PGA Tour career on Sunday afternoon at Pebble Beach

Rory McIlroy picked up the 27th win of his PGA Tour career on Sunday afternoon at Pebble Beach. (Al Chang/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy had no issues picking up his second official win in California on Sunday afternoon.

McIlroy flew ahead of the rest of the field to grab a two-shot win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It marked the 27th win of McIlroy’s PGA Tour career, and his first since last season’s Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the world, made his season debut on Tour this week.

McIlroy posted a 6-under 66 in his final round to get to 21-under on the week. He’s now won in eight straight seasons, which is the longest active streak on Tour. With his win, McIlroy took home $3.6 million.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the second signature event of the season. Those events carry a $20 million purse, which is among the highest in the sport and on-par with most of the major championships. The Players Championship offered the largest purse at $25 million last season. The British Open had a $17 million purse, which was the smallest offered at a major championship despite being a record for the event.

Here’s a look at how much McIlroy and the rest of the field earned this week at Pebble Beach.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am payouts

1. Rory McIlroy — $3.6 million

2. Shane Lowry — $2.16 million

T3. Lucas Glover, Justin Rose — $1.16 million

T5. Russell Henley, Cam Davis — $755,000

T7. Tom Kim, Sepp Straka — $640,000

T9. Billy Horschel, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith — $535,000

12. Si Woo Kim — $455,000

T13. Andrew Novak, Tony Finau, Jason Day, Austin Eckroat — $368,500

T17. Tom Hoge, Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee, Collin Morikawa, Sam Stevens — $272,000

T22. Gary Woodland, Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers, Ben An, Eric Cole, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Rasmus Højgaard — $158,272

T33. Sungjae Im, Keith Mitchell, Nick Taylor, Patrick Cantlay, J.J. Spaun, Jake Knapp, Lee Hodges — $99,000

T40. Robert MacIntyre, Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik van Rooyen, Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes — $66,375

T48. Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris — $48,600

T53. Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman, Max Homa, J.T. Poston — $43,000

T58. Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy, Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall — $39,250

T62. Chris Kirk, Justin Lower — $37,750

64. Kevin Yu $37,000

T65. Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley$36,000

68. Doug Ghim — $35,000

T69. Ben Griffin, Beau Hossler, Jordan Spieth — $34,500

72. Cameron Young — $34,000

T73. Harris English, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon — $33,375

77. Nico Echavarria $32,750

78. Brendon Todd $32,500

WD — Ludvig Åberg

WD — Max Greyserman

This post will be updated with more information shortly.