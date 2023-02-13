ATS Corporation (TSE:ATS) may have lost CA$177m in value but insiders who invested last year have seen gains of around CA$107k to date

Insiders who purchased ATS Corporation (TSE:ATS) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 3.6% decline over the past week. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the CA$120k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth CA$228k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

ATS Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

ATS insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about CA$27.22. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price of CA$51.47. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.6% of ATS shares, worth about CA$30m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ATS Insiders?

The fact that there have been no ATS insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think ATS insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ATS. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with ATS and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

