UP ATS arrests cleric for running religious conversion syndicate

Accused cleric Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a Muslim cleric from Meerut on Tuesday night for allegedly running a nationwide syndicate for massive religious conversion.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, a resident of Muzaffarnagar was involved in illegal conversions under the guise of various educational, social and religious institutions.

"These conversions were happening at a countrywide level. For this purpose, funding has been done from foreign countries. It has also been proved that Siddiqui runs the biggest religious conversion syndicate in the country," the police said in a statement.

Police said Siddiqui "misleads and intimidate" non-Muslims for religious conversion.

"He used to circulate printed material and upload videos on social media to influence people. The accused also runs a trust 'Jamia Imam Waliulla'," it informed.

In the investigation so far, Police said it was found that Siddiqui's trust received Rs 3 crore funding including Rs 1.5 crore from Bahrain.

After the arrest, Siddiqui was taken to ATS headquarter for interrogation. He was then produced before the court. UP ATS has demanded police custody of Siddiqui for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh ATS has constituted a six-member team to investigate the matter. (ANI)