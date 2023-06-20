Is this atrocious novel by EL James or Alan Partridge?

The Missus is EL James's raunchy sequel to The Mister

If Alan Partridge were to write a raunchy Mills & Boon, the result would be The Missus, the latest bonkbuster from EL James. A sample chapter begins with our hero waking to the feel of his former cleaning lady “pressed against me, her a--- against my groin like a spoon”, then moves swiftly to describing the quality of a Costa Coffee cheese and ham toastie purchased at Sedgemoor services on the M5.

This is the sequel to The Mister, which was published in 2019 as James’s first novel post-Fifty Shades. The Mister was the heartwarming tale of a sex-trafficked Cinderella. Alessia, a young Albanian woman, was kidnapped and smuggled into Britain for a life of forced prostitution, but rescued by an aristocrat Old Etonian named Maxim Trevelyan who fell for her because her nylon housecoat was so thin that he could see her knickers when she plumped the scatter cushions.

As the name suggests, The Missus sees lucky Alessia become his wife – and a titled one, because Maxim’s brother has died and he is now a lord, complete with three landed estates. For reasons that will involve you reading the first book, the nuptials have to be a shotgun wedding in Albania – literally, Alessia’s father is wielding the shotgun – and that is where the first chapters are set.

I’m not sure what Albania has ever done to offend EL James. Not only are all the men violent drunks or shady criminals, but they don’t even know how to seal a shower tray. “I switch off the shower, resentful and bewildered by the situation I’ve found myself in – and by the large puddle of water I’ve left on the bathroom floor. It does not speak well of Albanian plumbing,” Alan/Maxim grumbles. This really plays on his mind. A sex scene takes place in this spot a short while later, and Maxim thinks: “Hell. We’re going to f—. In an Albanian bathroom with poor plumbing.”

There is a lot of sex in The Missus, obviously, and so many references to Maxim’s throbbing manhood that it would have been easier to have the penis do the narrating. Maxim can’t think about anything else. Teaching Alessia to drive is “sexy as hell”. When she puts on her wedding dress she looks “demure and sexy as hell”. Even “the dark denim skirt we bought in Padstow” renders him helpless with desire, which is not the usual reaction to clothes from Seasalt.

EL James's Fifty Shades of Grey series was made into a Hollywood trilogy

Then there is Alessia in her underwear: “Her a--- looks like f---ing poetry in a thong.” Funny you mention poetry, because despite being unfamiliar with credit cards (she calls them “magic cards”), many English words or the concept of gender equality, Alessia is very well-read and can recite WB Yeats. “Who knew she’d be able to quote Yeats? Who knew she’d be up for giving head on her knees? Sweet Alessia,” sighs Maxim. Truly, the perfect woman.

Actually, she gets even more perfect. Alessia remains determined to wait on Maxim hand and foot, despite now having staff at her disposal. “I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t cook and clean for you,” she says. When Maxim wanders back into the bedroom soon after an energetic sex session, he is pleased to find that “the bed is already made. You can take the girl out of Albania…” He refers to her as “my sweet daily”. Oh, the hotness of Alessia when she’s brandishing the cleaning equipment: “She drops the mop and promptly locks the door.”

“I want to take care of you, like you want to provide for me. That’s a partnership,” says Alessia, which sounds like something from the surrendered wife handbook. Every so often, Alessia becomes upset by the fact she has been through a horrendous ordeal of abduction, abuse and attempted rape, but within seconds she’s perked up by the prospect of a good seeing-to. It’s staggering that this tosh is written by a woman. “The last time we did this,” thinks Maxim, “she had grazes and bruises and God knows what covering her body. But now she lies beneath me… her eyes shining with love and lust, and there’s not a mark on her.”

Maxim, like Christian in the Fifty Shades of Grey books, is dreadful. He’s controlling, flying into a rage when Alessia leaves a party without him, even though she left because she saw him kissing someone. He seems to have slept with every female in London – when he turns up for an appointment with a lawyer, it dawns on him that “the last time I saw her, I’d just untied her from my bed.” For him, Alessia’s story is a fairytale. “She’s been trafficked through Europe, been homeless, lived in one of the busiest cities in the world, and she’s fallen in love.” What woman could ask for more?

I haven’t mentioned the plot, because there isn’t one. The chapters build to nothing. The final line of the novel is: “F---, yes.” This book, though? F---, no.

The Missus is published by Cornerstone at £9.99. To order your copy, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books