Atrium to receive omicron booster supply soon, public availability to be determined

Evan Moore
·2 min read

COVID-19 booster shots that provide better protection against the dominant omicron variant will soon be available in Charlotte.

Atrium Health on Tuesday announced it is expecting to receive shipments of the updated booster this week, Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and chief epidemiologist at Atrium, said during a press conference.

Hospital officials will determine when the public will be able to schedule vaccine appointments after the shipments arrive, a spokesperson told The Charlotte Observer in an email.

National chain pharmacies located in the Charlotte area such as CVS and Walgreens have already begun opening appointment slots for Pfizer or Moderna doses.

The BA.5 omicron variant, which has been the most prevalent strain since early July, accounted for nearly 90% of all reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. this month, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pfizer’s new booster is available for people ages 12 and up, and individuals who are at least 18 years old can get Moderna’s shot.

Most people can wait a couple of months before getting the omicron-specific booster shot, said Passaretti.

“I think the key is getting the updated booster before we hit the stride of respiratory viral season,” Passaretti said. “I don’t think you need to run out right this second and be the first in line to get it, but I do think getting it over the next six to eight weeks is the best way we can protect our community.”

For people who have been infected with COVID-19 recently, the wait time is a little longer, since recovering from the virus provides some, but not permanent, immunity from future infections.

“If you’ve had COVID, you can wait three to six months after the infection before getting your next booster,” said Passaretti.

Those who recently received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster can wait for as little as two months, but no longer than six months after their last shot, Passaretti said.

Parents should consider boosters for children

Parents should consider getting the booster shot for children who are eligible since they can become infected and transmit the virus to others, Passaretti said, adding that the booster is particularly important for teenagers.

“Every parent has to make the right decision for their child, but we’ve seen the impact of these vaccines over the past couple of years, and the benefit that they can have on preventing severe illness and death,” said Passaretti.

