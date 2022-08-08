Atrion Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $48.9 million compared to $42.7 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, operating income was $11.0 million, up $1.2 million over the comparable 2021 period, and net income was $9.3 million, up $424 thousand over the same period in 2021. Second quarter 2022 diluted earnings per share were $5.20 compared to $4.88 for the second quarter of 2021.
Commenting on the results for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year period, David Battat, President and CEO, stated, “We had outstanding results in the just-ended quarter, with revenues up 14% and operating income up 13%, despite incurring $1.6 million in higher sales and administrative expenses. These results are particularly strong given that we continued to encounter labor and supply chain shortages, as well as localized outbreaks of COVID-19 during the quarter.” Mr. Battat continued, “Notwithstanding additional increased costs for labor, raw materials, and electricity, our gross margin improved from 42% to 43%, reflecting increases in sales of higher margin products as well as our continued focus on investing in equipment that increases quality and efficiency.”
Mr. Battat stated, “We expect double-digit growth in revenues and a 20% increase in operating income in the second half of 2022.” Mr. Battat concluded, “Cash and short and long term investments totaled $66.4 million after our purchase of 9,526 shares of the Company’s stock during the second quarter at an average price of $618.65. We remain debt free.”
Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.
Statements in this press release that are forward looking are based upon current expectations and actual results or future events may differ materially. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding growth in revenues and an increase in operating income in the second half of 2022. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends," "should", "plans," "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and there are a number of factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to lead to material delays and cancellations of, or reduced demand for, procedures in which our products are utilized; curtailed or delayed capital spending by hospitals and other healthcare providers; disruption to our supply chain; closures of our facilities; delays in training; delays in gathering clinical evidence; diversion of management and other resources to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak; the impact of global and regional economic and credit market conditions on healthcare spending; the risk that the COVID-19 virus continues to disrupt local economies and to cause economies in our key markets to enter prolonged recessions; changing economic, market and business conditions; acts of war or terrorism; the effects of governmental regulation; the impact of competition and new technologies; slower-than-anticipated introduction of new products or implementation of marketing strategies; implementation of new manufacturing processes or implementation of new information systems; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in the prices of raw materials; changes in product mix; intellectual property and product liability claims and product recalls; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and the loss of, or any material reduction in sales to, any significant customers. In addition, assumptions relating to budgeting, marketing, product development and other management decisions are subjective in many respects and thus susceptible to interpretations and periodic review which may cause us to alter our marketing, capital expenditures or other budgets, which in turn may affect our results of operations and financial condition. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and other factors are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation, and disclaim any duty, to supplement, update or revise such statements, whether as a result of subsequent events, changed expectations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
ATRION CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$
48,882
$
42,693
$
96,020
$
81,862
Cost of goods sold
28,049
24,826
55,943
47,656
Gross profit
20,833
17,867
40,077
34,206
Operating expenses
9,804
8,072
18,798
15,480
Operating income
11,029
9,795
21,279
18,726
Interest and dividend income
292
183
429
399
Other investment income (loss)
(308
)
963
(548
)
1,025
Other income
60
--
85
66
Income before income taxes
11,073
10,941
21,245
20,216
Income tax provision
(1,725
)
(2,016
)
(3,398
)
(3,565
)
Net income
$
9,348
$
8,925
$
17,847
$
16,651
Income per basic share
$
5.21
$
4.89
$
9.94
$
9.12
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
1,794
1,826
1,796
1,826
Income per diluted share
$
5.20
$
4.88
$
9.91
$
9.10
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
1,798
1,828
1,800
1,830
ATRION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
June 30,
Dec. 31,
ASSETS
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,437
$
32,264
Short-term investments
34,146
29,059
Total cash and short-term investments
50,583
61,323
Accounts receivable
27,539
21,023
Inventories
54,281
50,778
Prepaid expenses and other
5,171
3,447
Total current assets
137,574
136,571
15,794
19,423
Property, plant and equipment, net
108,806
97,972
Other assets
13,143
13,298
$
275,317
$
267,264
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
19,273
13,346
Line of credit
--
--
Other non-current liabilities
9,589
9,622
Stockholders’ equity
246,455
244,296
$
275,317
$
267,264