ATP Tour strip Wimbledon of ranking points over decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players

The ATP Tour will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year in response to the All England Club’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing.

Last month, Wimbledon confirmed the decision to bar players from those countries from competing, stating that it was not “viable to proceed on any other basis at The Championships” in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision has been met with criticism from many of the sport’s biggest names, including Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. When asked about the situation, Murray said he felt “really bad” for the players who would miss out on Wimbledon, and that he did not support individuals being banned.

Among those affected are world number two Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, currently ranked seven in the world, Aryna Sabalenka, a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year, and former world number one Victoria Azarenka.

The ATP has now responded by stripping Wimbledon of ranking points, with the the ITF following suit for the junior and wheelchair events.

“The ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to our Tour,” the ATP said in a statement.

“The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP Ranking system. It is also inconsistent with our Rankings agreement.

“Absent a change in circumstances, it is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022.”

The statement continued: “Our rules and agreements exist in order to protect the rights of players as a whole. Unilateral decisions of this nature, if unaddressed, set a damaging precedent for the rest of the Tour. Discrimination by individual tournaments is simply not viable on a Tour that operates in more than 30 countries.

“We greatly value our long-standing relationships with Wimbledon and the LTA and do not underestimate the difficult decisions faced in responding to recent UK Government guidance.

“However, we note that this was informal guidance, not a mandate, which offered an alternative option that would have left the decision in the hands of individual players competing as neutral athletes through a signed declaration.

“Our internal discussions with affected players in fact led us to conclude this would have been a more agreeable option for the Tour.

“We remain hopeful of further discussions with Wimbledon leading to an acceptable outcome for all concerned. More broadly, we believe this matter again highlights the need for a united governance structure across professional tennis so that decisions of this nature can be made in a joint manner.”

There is no confirmation yet from the WTA Tour over whether they will follow suit with the women’s tournament, but it is likely they will do so. Following Wimbledon’s announcement regarding players being banned, the WTA said that the decision was “neither fair nor justified”.