ATP roundup: Thiem claims third title of 2018

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria finally beat Slovakia's Martin Klizan -- on his fourth try -- cruising to a 6-3, 6-1 win in the final of the St. Petersburg Open in Russia.

Thiem also ruined a personal streak for Klizan, who had been 6-0 in ATP finals coming into Sunday's match.

It's the third title of 2018 for Thiem, who has a tour-best 48 match victories this season.

"I think that I was raising up my level from the first to the last match (in the tournament), and obviously I played my best match today," Thiem said. "It was pretty close in the beginning. He was playing very well at the start of the match, but then I (got) one break, which was very important. From this moment on, I think I had control of the match."

Klizan had won all three prior meetings with Thiem, with all three matches going to three sets.

Moselle Open

Frenchman Gilles Simon knocked off German qualifier Matthias Bachinger 7-6 (2), 6-1 to claim his third title in Metz, France.

Simon, 33, also won in Metz in 2010 and 2013 and had won both prior meetings against Bachinger, most recently in 2012 in Bucharest, Romania.

"I have a good feeling here, I also have the family coming, so it's a very nice feeling to come back every year," Simon said.

Ranked 166th in the world, the 31-year-old Bachinger was in his first career final.

It's the 14th career title for Simon -- and second this season after having last won in 2015.

