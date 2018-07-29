ATP roundup: Berrettini topples Bautista Agut for first career title

Matteo Berrettini swept Roberto Bautista Agut to claim the J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open Gstaad title on Sunday.

The Italian notched a 7-6 (9), 6-4 victory in a one-hour, 45-minute victory over Bautista Agut to win his first career title.

"I want to congratulate Matteo," Bautista Agut said afterward. "He played a great week and he has a great future in front of him. He deserved to win today."

Berrettini, 22, persevered to win the first-set tiebreaker and used the momentum to finish off the Spaniard.

"It was a really tough match. From the beginning until the end it was really tough to break him," Berrettini said. "I served really good most of the days and it was an unbelievable tie-break. If I lost the tie-break, I think the match would have been really tough. I was lucky I did a really good job in the tie-break and I was focused in the second set."

German Tennis Championships 2018

Nikoloz Basilashvili became the first player from the country of Georgia to win an ATP crown when he outlasted Argentina's Leonardo Mayer in the title match in Hamburg on Sunday.

Basilashvili recovered from a shaky second set to record a 6-4, 0-6, 7-5 triumph over Mayer.

"What a match today. I'm extremely tired; I played seven matches. I literally gave, in every match, my heart," the 26-year-old Basilashvili said in an on-court interview afterward. "I'm pretty sure every player worked so hard for this, but it's an unbelievable moment for me."

Mayer was seeking to win the event for the third time.

