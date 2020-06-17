ATP releases updated schedule for return of tennis, including new French Open dates

The Association of Tennis Professionals released its updated Tour schedule on Monday, setting the date for tennis to return from its COVID-19 shutdown.

The calendar contains seven events that will be played over two months, starting in August and ending in mid-October.

August 14: Citi Open, Washington, D.C.

August 22: Western & Southern Open, New York

August 31: US Open, New York

September 8: Generali Open, Kitzbühel, Austria

September 13: Mutua Madrid Open, Madrid, Spain

September 20: Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Rome, Italy

September 27: French Open, Paris, France

Scroll to continue with content Ad

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed on Tuesday that the US Open will be held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, but without any fans in attendance. Cuomo also confirmed that the Western & Southern Open, which is normally held in Cincinnati, will be moved to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for this year only, and will return to Cincinnati in 2021.

The French Open, which had announced rescheduled tournament dates in March when play was originally suspended, has undergone a slight schedule adjustment. Roland-Garros announced on Wednesday that the ATP has granted them an extra week of competition. The tournament was originally scheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4, but will now end a week later. Qualifiers will start on Sept. 21, and the main draw will begin on Sept. 27 and last until Oct. 11.

In the announcement, the ATP warned that the new schedule could still be changed depending on health and safety conditions at the tournament locations, but they’re also continuing to explore adding additional tournaments to the schedule. The ATP also said that all events will be held with “reduced or no fans on-site” and under strict social distancing and health and safety guidelines.

The ATP's updated Tour schedule begins on August 14 and lasts through the middle of October. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: