Is the ATP Finals on TV? How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic bids for a record eighth ATP Finals title in a blockbuster showpiece against home favourite Jannik Sinner in Turin.

Djokovic secured an emphatic victory over young rival Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals on Saturday and is now out for revenge against the 22-year-old Italian Sinner, who defeated the World No 1 in the group stages earlier this week.

Sinner has been in red-hot form in front of his home fans in Turin and is looking to win the biggest title of his career at the season-ending tournament. He beat Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals to continue his winning streak this week.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is targeting a record victory at the ATP Finals after a dominant season which has already seen the Serbian win three grand slam titles and secure the year-end World No 1 ranking.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the ATP Finals title match between Djokovic and Sinner.

When is Djokovic vs Sinner?

The ATP Final will take place after 5pm GMT on Sunday 19 November in Turin, Italy.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Results this week

Jannik Sinner

vs Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4

vs Djokovic 7-5 6-7 7-6

vs Rune 6-2 5-7 6-4

vs Medvedev 6-3 6-7 6-1

Novak Djokovic

vs Rune 7-6 6-7 6-3

vs Sinner 5-7 7-6 6-7

vs Hurkacz 7-6 4-6 6-1

vs Alcaraz 6-3 6-2

What have the players said?

Djokovic: “He has been the best player of the tournament so far. Won four out of four matches and played some great tennis. Obviously riding on the big wave of support of his Italian crowd here.

"He’s going for his first trophy. I’m going for my seventh in the year-end World Tour Finals. I’ve been in these situations before. Hopefully experience can help a bit.

"But I don’t think it’s going to prevail because he’s been playing well, he’s going to have the crowd on his side. I know what I expect. I think having already a match against him in this kind of atmosphere helps me prepare better."

Sinner: “It doesn’t really matter the matches before, how they have been. Especially with this format, you can win against one, but after you can lose. It’s different. But still happy that I can go one more time on the court here in Turin. Good atmosphere. Hopefully I can show some good tennis.”