Where can I watch Nitto ATP Finals 2020? TV channel, online stream info and more

The ATP Finals are under way at the O2 Arena as the competition takes place in London one final time before moving to Turin next season.
In this year’s opener, Dominic Thiem exacted a measure of revenge on Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of the 2019 final, with the US Open champion winning a three-set battle against his friend. That Group London 2020 match was followed by world No2 Rafael Nadal’s thrashing of debutant Andrey Rublev as the Spaniard began his campaign for a first season-ending title.
Monday’s Group Tokyo 1970 action, meanwhile, started with Novak Djokovic cruising past another debutant in Diego Schwartzman, with the year-end world No1 looking to win a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title. Alexander Zverev, champion in London in 2018, was then beateb 6-3 6-4 by Daniil Medvedev in the evening session.
The season-ending competition is being held behind closed doors and players are in a strict bubble environment.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 ATP Finals:
When is the tournament?
The ATP Finals got under way on 15 November at the O2 Arena in London, and there will be action every day until the final takes place on 22 November.
How can I watch on TV and online?
The competition is available to watch live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with radio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.
Who is playing?
The eight singles players competing are Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman.
This year, qualification was based purely on the ATP rankings, rather than on a ‘Race to London’, due to the turbulent season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Each player competes in three group matches, with the top two from each group going through to the semi-finals.
Group Tokyo 1970: Djokovic, Medvedev, Zverev, Schwartzman
Group London 2020: Nadal, Thiem, Tsitsipas, Rublev
When are the matches?
Sunday 15 November
Thiem def. Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3
Nadal def. Rublev 6-3 6-4
Monday 16 November
Djokovic def. Schwartzman 6-3 6-2
Medvedev def. Zverev 6-3 6-4
Tuesday 17 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Radio: 8pm-11pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Wednesday 18 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Radio: 8pm-11pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Thursday 19 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Friday 20 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Saturday 21 November – semi-finals
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Radio: 8pm-11pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Sunday 22 November – finals
TV: 6pm-9pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Odds
Djokovic – 13/8
Nadal – 5/1
Zverev – 8/1
Medvedev – 6/1
Thiem – 8/1
Rublev – 12/1
Tsitsipas – 12/1
Schwartzman – 33/1
