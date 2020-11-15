ATP Finals 2020: Novak Djokovic vies for sixth crown, Rafael Nadal first as London hosts final year-ending tournament

This is an ATP Finals unlike any other. The method of qualifying for the season-ending tournament has changed from an annual race to the men's rankings. The players didn't step up for the photo op in an outdoor environment, or looked dapper as they did multiple times over the years.

The official photo, for a tournament that brings together the best in the business, is one to look out for. Except, this time it is photoshopped. Players in contention: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Diego Schwartzman, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev are brought together by someone behind the computer.

There is another version of the official photo that captures the feel of this event, of this year. The eight players are stood some distance apart and are separated on either sides of the net, their rackets against their chests and wearing masks. Right behind is a screen that reads, "Thank you NHS & all key workers" which pays tribute to the UK's healthcare workers.

As London readies for it's 12th and final edition of the tournament, it is without any fans at the O2 Arena. Since 2009, the tournament has reached new heights with a packed venue playing a crucial role in it. It seemed like the tournament had found its 'home' in the English capital. Last year, 2,42,883 fans attended the tournament over eight days and it took London's tally from 2009 to 28,03,967. A quick number crunch says that's just shy of 2,55,000 a year.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no audience. The last season for London as an ATP Finals host will be a blank before the tournament moves to Turin, Italy next year.

In this unofficial tournament photo, Djokovic, Medvedev, Zverev and Schwartzman are stationed on the left as Group Tokyo 1970 and Nadal, Thiem, Tsitsipas and Rublev on the right as Group London 2020. The 1970, here, is a celebration of the first ATP Finals event played in Tokyo. 50 years later, it is London's turn to host it for one last time.

Novak Djokovic

Bidding for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals, Djokovic comes into the tournament with his World No. 1 spot safe for yet another year and looking good to edge Roger Federer for most weeks at the top. A 39-3 record, one of the losses a default at US Open, makes him a favourite to win for the first time since 2015.

"Coming into the tournament and knowing that I have clinched the year-end number one releases some of the pressure, definitely," he said. "But at the same time it doesn't change what I hope to achieve in this tournament and why I'm here. "I really want to win every single match that I get to play and try to get my hands on the trophy and I want this trophy as much as anybody."

Djokovic holds a 36-14 record at the ATP Finals and has beaten Nikolay Davydenko (2008), Roger Federer (2012, 2014 and 2015) and Rafael Nadal (2013) to win his five events. But he didn't progress past the round-robin phase last year, the earliest exit for him since 2011. The Serb starts against debutant Schwartzman on Monday and has a 5-0 head-to-head over the Argentine.

Daniil Medvedev

Oh you mean the match I choked? ï¸ï¸ https://t.co/dmxAppGlXF " Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) November 12, 2020

Medvedev comes into the tournament on the back of lifting the Paris Masters - his first title since last year in what was his first final of the year. But it comes with a memory of a horrible debut last year. In his maiden appearance, the Russian finished 0-3 including a "choke" where he lost to Nadal despite being 5-1 and a match point up.

"I was really disappointed because if I had won this match (against Nadal) I would have had a chance to qualify for the semis," said Medvedev, 24, who was born in Moscow and now resides in Monaco. "It would have been a great boost for (my) confidence to beat Rafa. But it happens in tennis. It's something I should learn from, but also forget about because I should have won. The three defeats last year don't affect my confidence for this year."

Win at Bercy saw him beat Zverev in the final and admitted it proved to be a confidence booster. "It's a big boost in confidence before London," he said of the win. "It was a great level of tennis, so I have confidence in myself, and I think it will help me here in London. Before, I won only one match in three or four years in Bercy, but this year I won the tournament, so I'm looking confident for this year in London."