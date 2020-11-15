ATP Finals 2020 LIVE as Dominic Thiem meets Stefanos Tsitsipas in opener

The O2 Arena will host the ATP Finals for the final time before the tournament moves elsewhere (Getty Images)

The 2020 ATP Finals is getting under way today with Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas opening the end-of-year event.

Thiem and Tsitsipas are in ‘Group London 2020’ with Andrew Rublev and Rafael Nadal, who meet later tonight. Tomorrow will see Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman get going in ‘Group Tokyo 1970’.

With Roger Federer out through injury it means Djokovic is the standout favourite to win the event and collect his sixth ATP Finals title, but he will have plenty of competition not least from Rafael Nadal still going for his first here, and the US Open champion Thiem. Follow all the action live below: