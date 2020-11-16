ATP Finals 2020: Day two preview and schedule as Alexander Zverev faces Daniil Medvedev
The ATP Finals are under way, with the tournament taking place at the O2 Arena in London for the final time this month before moving to Turin next season.
Reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a three-set defeat by last year’s beaten finalist Dominic Thiem in the opening match on Sunday, before world No2 Rafael Nadal – who is hoping to claim his first title at the finals – opened his account with a straight-sets win over the debuting Andrey Rublev later on day one. World No 1 Novak Djokovic then got day two under way with a thrashing of another debutant, Diego Schwartzman.
The season-ending competition is taking place behind closed doors and players are in a strict Covid-19 secure bubble environment.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 ATP Finals:
When is the tournament?
The ATP Finals, which are taking place at the O2 Arena in London, got under way on 15 November, with action occurring every day until the final on 22 November.
How can I watch on TV and online?
The tournament is available to watch live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with radio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.
Who is playing?
The eight singles players competing are Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman.
This year, qualification was based purely on the ATP rankings, rather than on a ‘Race to London’, due to the turbulent season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
There are also eight doubles teams: John Peers and Michael Venus, Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares, Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic, Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo, and Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.
Each player – and team – competes in three group matches, with the top two from each group going through to the semi-finals.
Group Tokyo 1970: Djokovic, Medvedev, Zverev, Schwartzman
Group London 2020: Nadal, Thiem, Tsitsipas, Rublev
When are the matches?
Sunday 15 November
Thiem def. Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3
Nadal def. Rublev 6-3 6-4
Monday 16 November
Djokovic def. Schwartzman 6-3 6-2
Medvedev def. Zverev 6-3 6-4
Tuesday 17 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Radio: 8pm-11pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Wednesday 18 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Radio: 8pm-11pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Thursday 19 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Friday 20 November
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Saturday 21 November – semi-finals
TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Radio: 8pm-11pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Sunday 22 November – finals
TV: 6pm-9pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Odds
Djokovic – 13/8
Nadal – 5/1
Zverev – 8/1
Medvedev – 6/1
Thiem – 8/1
Rublev – 12/1
Tsitsipas – 12/1
Schwartzman – 33/1
Read More
Thiem wins three-set battle against Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener