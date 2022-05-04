Atotech and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories announce business partnership

3 min read
  • SEL to utilize Atotech’s Uniplate® equipment at SEL’s new PCB manufacturing facility in Idaho, USA

  • Atotech products help SEL to build highly automated and environmentally sound PCB-manufacturing operation

BERLIN, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech, a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (“SEL”), an industry leader in the design and manufacture of digital products and systems that protect, control, and automate electric power systems, today announced that they will partner at SEL’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility under construction in Idaho, USA.

SEL will utilize Atotech’s innovative Uniplate® equipment technology in their new 162,000 square-foot facility that will serve as home for SEL’s printed circuit board manufacturing operation. The Uniplate® family of equipment is the industry standard for horizontal inline printed circuit board processes, from desmear and metallization to flash copper plating. The lines are scheduled to be commissioned in 2022.

John Hendrickson, Senior Engineering Manager at SEL, who will oversee SEL’s new operation, said: “As we start manufacturing our own printed circuit boards, we are committed to building the most modern, environmentally friendly, and safe PCB manufacturing facility in the United States. Atotech is a leader in their field and the right partner for us. Their horizontal plating technology offers an easy approach to automation with a focus on reducing chemical usage. This will help us meet our water recycling goals.”

Atotech’s significant investment into environmentally sound solutions benefits customers’ products and their production processes. These solutions reduce water, chemistry, energy, and waste generation, while reducing costs and meeting customer expectations for future PCB manufacturing.

“We are very excited to work with SEL to realize their needs in Idaho,” said Harald Ahnert, President of the Electronics segment at Atotech. “The equipment selected by SEL combines years of Atotech engineering leadership for horizontal production equipment. The Uniplate® family brings a highly automated and environmentally sound approach to PCB manufacturing.”

SEL previously announced that local in-house production of the PCB’s used in their digital products will provide the company with more freedom to experiment and innovate. It will also increase supply-chain security and yield superior product quality.

For more information regarding SEL’s new Idaho facility, visit www.selinc.com. For additional information on Atotech’s Uniplate® family and other equipment lines, visit www.atotech.com and visit their “Electronics” solutions section.

About Atotech
Atotech (NYSE: ATC) is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, has over 4,000 employees in more than 40 countries, with manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. In 2021, the company generated revenues of $1.5 billion. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 8,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Atotech, please visit us at atotech.com.

About Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
SEL invents, designs and builds digital products and systems that protect power grids around the world. This technology prevents blackouts and enables customers to improve power system reliability, safety and cost. SEL, a 100 percent employee-owned company that is headquartered in Pullman, Washington, has manufactured products in the United States since 1984 and now serves customers in 168 countries. SEL provides unmatched technical support, customer service and a 10-year worldwide warranty.

