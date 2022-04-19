Atotech Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Atotech Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG
·7 min read
Atotech Deutschland GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Atotech Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG

BERLIN, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, today announced that it has filed its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Form 20-F is also available under the Investor Relations section of Atotech’s website and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon written request to investor.relations@atotech.com.

Atotech’s audited financial statements for the full-year ended December 31, 2021 are consistent with the unaudited full-year 2021 financial results reported by the company on April 4, 2022. Highlights include:

  • Record full-year 2021 revenues of $1.5 billion, an increase of 21% over the prior-year period, including chemistry organic revenue growth of 11%;

  • 2021 net income of $7.5 million, compared to a net loss of $289 million in 2020, the latter including impairment charges of $279.5 million of the company’s GMF segment as a result of changed market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • Record 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $458 million, a 26% increase over the prior-year period;

  • Year-end net debt leverage decreased to 2.8x.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words.

These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth strategies, and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and such differences could be material. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

More information on potential factors that could affect Atotech’s financial results is available in “Forward-Looking Statements”, the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” within Atotech’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, and in other documents that we have filed with, will file with, have furnished to, or will furnish to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and such factors include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty of the magnitude, duration, geographic reach, impact on the global economy of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current and potential travel restrictions, stay-at-home orders, and other economic restrictions implemented to address it; uncertainty, downturns, and changes in our target markets; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; reduced market acceptance and inability to keep pace with evolving technology and trends; loss of customers; increases in costs or reductions in the supplies of raw materials that may materially adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations; our ability to provide products and services in light of changing environmental, health and safety, product liability, financial, and other legislation and regulation; our failure to compete successfully in product development; our ability to successfully execute our growth initiatives, business strategies, and operating plans; whether the secular trends we expect to drive growth in our business materialize to the degree we expect them to, or at all; material costs relating to environmental and health-and-safety requirements or liabilities; underfunded defined benefit pension plans; risk that the insurance we maintain may not fully cover all potential exposures; failure to comply with the anti-corruption laws of the United States and various international jurisdictions; tariffs, border adjustment taxes, or other adverse trade restrictions and impacts on our customers’ value chains; political, economic, and legal uncertainties in China, the Chinese government’s control of currency conversion and expatriation of funds, and the Chinese government’s policy on foreign investment in China; regulations around the production and use of chemical substances that affect our products; the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union; weak intellectual property rights in jurisdictions outside the United States; intellectual property infringement and product liability claims; our substantial indebtedness; our ability to obtain additional capital on commercially reasonable terms may be limited; risks related to our derivative instruments; our ability to attract, motivate, and retain senior management and qualified employees; increased risks to our global operations including, but not limited to, political instability, acts of terrorism, taxation, and unexpected regulatory and economic sanctions changes, including, for example, the recent Russia/Ukraine crisis and resulting sanctions against Russia and its economy and other impacts on the global economy, among other things; natural disasters that may materially adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations; the inherently hazardous nature of chemical manufacturing that could result in accidents that disrupt our operations and expose us to losses or liabilities; damage to our brand reputation; Carlyle’s ability to control our common shares; risks relating to the pending acquisition of Atotech by MKS Instruments, Inc. (the “MKS Transaction”), including that such transaction may not be consummated; any statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; and other factors beyond our control.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the scheme document published by Atotech on September 28, 2021 in relation to the MKS Transaction (the “Scheme Document”) and other documents Atotech files with the SEC (when available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. The Scheme Document is also available free of charge on Atotech’s investor relations website at investors.atotech.com together with copies of materials it files with, or furnishes to, the SEC.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the proposed MKS Transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

The proposed MKS Transaction will be implemented solely pursuant to the scheme of arrangement, subject to the terms and conditions of the definitive agreement between MKS Instruments, Inc. and Atotech, dated July 1, 2021, which contains the full terms and conditions of the proposed MKS Transaction.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This communication contains certain non-IFRS financial measures designed to complement the financial information presented in accordance with IFRS because management believes such measures are useful to investors. However, our use of these non-IFRS financial measures may vary from that of others in our industry. Our non-IFRS metrics have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as alternatives to consolidated net income (loss) or other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS as measures of operating performance, operating cash flows or liquidity. The Company believes that these measures are important and supplement discussions and analysis of its results of operations and enhances an understanding of its operating performance. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial measures.

About Atotech

Atotech is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech’s team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generated revenues of $1.5 billion in 2021. Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 8,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Atotech, please visit us at atotech.com.

CONTACT: Contacts: Susanne Richter +49 30 349 85 418 press@atotech.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Joy Drop: Black Girls Hockey Club making a welcome move north

    Hello friends! I must say that I have been revelling in joy all this week. First of all, my all-time favourite movie turned 20 years old. Yes, 20. Bend It Like Beckham is arguably the greatest sports film of all time, in my view. In addition to that celebration, I partook in another kind of joy: the brilliance of Black Women in Hockey kind. You may be asking a few questions. Well, I am dedicating this week's JOY DROP to explain. A few months ago, Black Girl Hockey Club and MLSE Foundation decide

  • Avalanche take top seed in West, beating Hurrcicanes 7-4

    DENVER (AP) — J.T. Compher and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice, Ben Meyers added a goal in his NHL debut and the Colorado Avalanche took the top seed in the Western Conference, beating the Carolina Hurrcicanes 7-4 on Saturday night. Alex Newhook and Mikko Rantanen also scored and Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots to help Colorado run its winning streak to nine straight. The Avalanche have amassed an NHL-best 116 points this season. They’re two away from tying the 2000-01 Stanley Cup squad for po

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,