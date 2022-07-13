Atos strengthens its governance to deliver on its strategic project

Atos International
·5 min read
Atos International
Atos International

Paris, July 13, 2022 - Atos announces today that the Group is strengthening its governance to ensure the successful execution of its operational performance improvement plan and its strategic transformation project in order to create value for all its stakeholders, in particular its customers, employees and shareholders:

1.   At the level of the management team

Following the announcement of Rodolphe Belmer’s departure on June 14, the Board of Directors has decided to put in place a new management team as of today. It is responsible for implementing the Group’s operational performance improvement plan and its strategic transformation project. Rodolphe Belmer leaves his position at Atos upon the announcement.

This management team will be composed of:

  • Nourdine Bihmane, Group CEO (effective immediately) and co-CEO in charge of the Tech Foundations business, operational performance improvement and in particular cash generation.

  • Diane Galbe, Senior Executive Vice President (Directrice Générale Adjointe) of the Group in charge of strategic projects and all support functions of the Group.

  • Philippe Oliva, co-CEO in charge of Digital, Big Data and Security activities, as well as the acceleration and innovation plan for these growth activities. Philippe Oliva will retain his position as Group Deputy CEO.

They will carry out their respective missions under the supervision of the Board of Directors and, as far as the strategic project is concerned, of the ad hoc Committee formed within it.

Bertrand Meunier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, thanked Rodolphe Belmer: “He has played an essential role in putting Atos in a position to define the solid, realistic and value-creating strategic plan that the company needs and is taking forward.”

He added: “I am very happy that we have a very strong management team which is fully committed to the success of this important project. Nourdine Bihmane and Philippe Oliva will be particularly focused on the development of the activities of the entities for which they will be CEOs, respectively the new Atos and Evidian, when the separation project can be implemented. Diane Galbe will be in charge of the management of this strategic project and the concrete execution of the business separation. They will carry out their respective missions under the supervision of the ad hoc committee and the Board of Directors.”

The Board of Directors has full confidence in the new management team, which combines, on the one hand, the required operational skills with Nourdine Bihmane and Philippe Oliva, each with more than twenty years of experience in their respective sectors, and, on the other hand, the necessary experience to execute this project with Diane Galbe, thanks to her successful track record in transformation and M&A transactions.

2.   The evolution of the Board of Directors and its committees:

Atos Group reminds that the composition of the Board of Directors has evolved following the General Meeting held in May 2022 with the addition of:

  • Kat Hopkins, Director of Talent, Career Management and Training at Atos, a human resources specialist, who brings to the Board her vision in terms of talent management and attraction and training, as well as her knowledge of the Group’s businesses;

  • René Proglio, former partner of Arthur Andersen and investment banker, whose experience is recognized in audit, accounting and financial transactions;

  • Astrid Stange, former Chief Operating Officer of the Axa group and Senior Partner and Managing Director of the Boston Consulting Group, who brings to the Board her operational experience of large-scale digital and operational transformations on the client side and her intimate knowledge of the financial and insurance sector, one of the Group’s key verticals;

  • Elizabeth Tinkham, former Senior Managing Director at Accenture, who brings to the Board extensive experience in the cloud and IT industries and a deep understanding of hyperscalers.

The strengthened Board has the necessary skills to oversee the transformation of the Group. In addition, the Board intends to continue to enrich its skills.

The chairs of the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Governance Committee and the Remuneration Committee have also changed, with the appointment of:

  • René Proglio as Chair of the Audit Committee;

  • Elizabeth Tinkham as Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee;

  • Astrid Stange as Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

The composition of the Board Committees to date is therefore as follows:

  • Audit Committee: René Proglio (Chair), Vivek Badrinath and Vernon Sankey;

  • Nomination and Governance Committee: Elizabeth Tinkham (Chair), Lynn Paine, Édouard Philippe and Vernon Sankey;

  • Remuneration Committee: Astrid Stange (Chair), Vesela Asparuhova and Valérie Bernis;

  • CSR Committee: Valérie Bernis (Chair), Farès Louis and Astrid Stange.

Finally, as noted earlier, a consultative ad hoc Committee in charge of overseeing the study and implementation of the strategic project by the management team has been formed within the Board of Directors. This committee is composed of a majority of independent directors and is chaired by René Proglio.

***

The Group's transformation project was presented at its Capital Markets Day on June 14.

  • Nourdine Bihmane brings over 20 years of proven tech expertise, driving change management, growth and P&L performance. Nourdine served in several global management roles across Europe, North America, and emerging markets and drove successful transformation and turnaround programs for the Atos Group. He was most recently Executive Vice President, Head of Global Delivery, and CEO of Growing Markets. He has extensive commercial and operational knowledge of Atos, especially in the fields of managed services and decarbonization.

  • Philippe Oliva joined Atos in April this year as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing strong international experience in the digital sector, from almost 20 years at IBM where he managed Integrated technologies, Cloud services and Hybrid Services.

  • Diane Galbe is recognized for her unique experience and successful track-record in terms of company transformation and carve-outs. She joined the Atos Group in March 2022, as General Secretary and Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, also in charge of Mergers & Acquisitions. Previously, she had spent 15 years in various management positions at Suez. In particular, she was a member of the Executive Committee and Deputy General Manager of the Group, in charge of strategy, transformation and the global Smart & Environmental Solutions Business Unit.

****

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contacts

Martin Bovo | martin.bovo@atos.net | +33 6 14 46 79 94

Anette Rey | anette.rey@atos.net | + 33 6 69 79 84 88

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith retiring: source

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith is retiring, a source has told The Canadian Press. Keith played 16 seasons for the Blackhawks before Chicago dealt him to Edmonton for blue liner Caleb Jones and a draft pick last summer. The 38-year-old put up 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 64 regular-season appearances for the Oilers, then added a goal, four assists and five penalty minutes in 16 playoff games. Keith, who hails from Winnipeg, won three Stanley Cups with the Bl

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran punter Jon Ryan

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian punter Jon Ryan and American kicker Seth Small on Sunday. Ryan, a 40-year-old Regina native, spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders following a 12-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Ryan spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl title in 2014. He suited up for 28 games in his two seasons with the Roughriders and averaged 48.1 yards per punt. Small, 22, attended training camp with

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title

    WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion. Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit — in a game, a set, a match. He does not mind problem-solving. And at Wimbledon, for quite some time now, he does not get defeated. Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Lions set to test their mettle against Bombers in battle of undefeated teams

    VANCOUVER — After a 3-0 start to the season, the B.C. Lions see their Saturday clash against the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers as an opportunity to test their mettle. "They've been the best team in the league the last couple of years, and they're undefeated this year too," said Lions coach Rick Campbell following practice at the Lions' training facility on Thursday. "You always want to see how you measure up against the good teams." The 4-0 Blue Bombers come into B.C. Place j

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with