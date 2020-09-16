Atos rated a top score of triple A for the fourth consecutive year in MSCI ESG ranking

Atos ranks among the top 4% of companies in its industry in Morgan Stanley Capital International's (MSCI) Environment Social Governance rating 2020

Paris, September 16, 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that it has received the highest score – triple A – in the ESG (Environmental, Social, governance) rating from MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International)1. Atos is ranked as a leader in the software and services industry out of 139 companies, which are evaluated in the MSCI ACWI Index .

Atos has held a triple A score from MSCI, on a rating scale ranging from triple C to triple A, since 2017. Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) is one of the leading rating agencies that analyses the ESG practices of thousands of companies around the world and aims to measure the resilience of companies to long-term ESG financial risks. These valuations are used by more than 1,400 investors worldwide.

Philippe Mareine, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer, Head of CSR at Atos said: “This year, the world is experiencing an unprecedented global crisis that accelerates the emergence of a more responsible era. For Atos, this means achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, beyond the demanding recommendations of the Paris Agreement, promoting an inclusive and secured digital workplace along with our ‘raison d’être’, and helping our customers in their decarbonization and corporate digital responsibility journey. We welcome the MSCI recognition, which further demonstrates our efforts in this space.”

This distinction complements and confirms other awards which Atos has received in 2019/2020:

Atos is ranked N°1 in the DJSI World and Europe indexes in the IT and software services sector,

World and Europe indexes in the IT and software services sector, Atos has been awarded "gold" level by EcoVadis for its performance in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),

for its performance in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Atos is ranked in the top 10% of its sector by ISS Oekom .

. Atos published its 2019 Integrated Report in strict compliance with the recommendations of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), option “comprehensive”, and the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).

****

DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

THE USE BY ATOS OF ANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES (“MSCI”) DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR PROMOTION OF ATOS BY MSCI. MSCI SERVICES AND DATA ARE THE PROPERTY OF MSCI OR ITS INFORMATION PROVIDERS, AND ARE PROVIDED ‘AS-IS’ AND WITHOUT WARRANTY. MSCI NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI.

1 MSCI ESG Research provides MSCI ESG Ratings on global public and a few private companies on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers. Detail about Atos' score here: https://www.msci.com/esg-ratings/issuer/atos-se/IID000000002158274





