Atos ranked Number 1 worldwide in Managed Security Services by revenue in Gartner® Market Share report

Atos reached 1st place, moving up from 2nd place in 2020

Evaluation based on 2021 Managed Security Services revenue

Strong focus on Managed Detection and Response segment

Paris, April 21, 2022 Atos today announced that it is ranked the number 1 in Managed Security Services (MSS) in terms of 2021 MSS revenue, according to the latest Gartner report1. Atos moved up from number 2 to number 1 worldwide since 2020 with 20.9% growth, achieving the highest revenue of vendors in this market.

Gartner estimates that the MSS market has grown by 9.8% in 2021, reaching $13.9 billion in revenue. We think, in this context, Atos has placed cybersecurity at the heart of its strategy for many years, integrating best-of-breed technologies from partners with its acclaimed security products to provide the most advanced and comprehensive managed security services.

Building on a global network of over 6,500 dedicated experts, 16 next-generation Security Operation Centers (SOC) operating 24/7/365 and other key delivery centers strategically placed across the globe for full and uninterrupted coverage, Atos offers a complete portfolio of advanced digital security solutions. Atos recently opened a new next-gen Security Operations Center in Bulgaria to strengthen its robust global SOC network.

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) has become decisive in the race against sophisticated cyber threats. The advanced Atos MDR solution, powered by the next-gen AI platform “AIsaac provides threat intelligence, threat hunting, security monitoring, incident analysis, threat containment and full-service response to tackle today’s emerging threats. In a continued effort to innovate, Atos recently launched a ‘sovereign data’ version of its MDR service, ensuring that client data remains in the same geography, while the classic cloud-native version of its MDR service is now 100% carbon neutral.
Organizations today seek a trusted managed security partner in their fight against a growing and sophisticated cyber threat landscape. This number one position in managed security services is a testimony of the confidence that clients have placed in our cybersecurity services across the globe. We are proud to have reached this rank, and we whole-heartedly thank all of our clients and partners for their continued trust in Atos. We will continue to expand our worldwide presence and strengthen the Atos digital security portfolio, both organically and through acquisitions, so our clients benefit from proven and leading technologies and services to protect them against cyber threats.” said Jean-Philippe Poirault, EVP, Head of Big Data and Cybersecurity at Atos, commenting on the Gartner ranking. “In today’s digital economy, data is the key asset and must be protected. With its number 1 position, Atos is clearly the leading partner to support customers in protecting their data.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 109,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is an SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1 Gartner, Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2021, by Hardeep Singh, Mark Wah, Neha Sethi, Subhransu Sahoo, Monika Agarwalla, 11 April 2022.

