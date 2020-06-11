Atos Public Safety LLC Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Driving the Growth of Next Generation 9-1-1 in the US





Atos Public Safety LLC accelerates NG9-1-1 momentum by upgrading California's legacy 9-1-1 systems with innovative, scalable infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 11, 2020 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the US Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Atos with the 2020 North America Growth Excellence Leadership Award, for its flexible, scalable and upgradable capabilities in Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) emergency services. Serving enterprises and institutions in over seventy countries, Atos Public Safety LLC has developed a comprehensive vision and robust portfolio of mission-critical applications and public safety solutions that stand out for delivering end-to-end solutions that enable transformational IT projects at any scale.

In August 2019, Atos Public Safety LLC announced a 5-year contract with the State of California to execute a massive transformation of the state's 9-1-1 system, introducing new broadband communication platforms. As the prime network service provider for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), Atos Public Safety LLC oversees the management of all emergency call flow for the entire state, as well as the integration of standards and governance of four regional ESInets. The new system enables intelligent call routing to the proper public-safety answering point (PSAP) and supports a variety of real-time data exchanges, including text to 9-1-1.

"By winning the California contract covering a population of nearly 40 million, Atos Public Safety LLC has quickly emerged as a leading provider of NG9-1-1 in the United States," said Brent Iadarola, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "With their flexible infrastructure, California's public safety sector will not only be better equipped to support contemporary communications but also to support a more diverse set of IP-based technologies."

"Receiving Frost & Sullivan's award is a testament to how Atos builds the relationships and trust required to deliver NG9-1-1 services for the public safety of first responders, emergency services, and citizens," said Oliver Coste, Global Public Safety, Atos Public Safety LLC. "We aim to properly move the US forward in public safety by accelerating the transition from legacy to next-generation 9-1-1 services in a fully managed, end-to-end solution."

A crucial component of the Cal OES contract win was the ability to build a flexible structure that is redundant and self-sufficient, so no single system could potentially fail. It features a dispersed model that is highly resilient with instant failover, backup, and restarts. The flexibility enables innovative features to link more available information with emergency 911 calls. In addition, Atos Public Safety LLC designed its NG9-1-1 platforms to enable integration with other 911 technologies and future upgrades over secure IP connections. The upgradable infrastructure allows decision-makers to lower the total cost of ownership over the lifetime of a managed NG9-1-1 deployment.

"The next 12 to 24 months will be a critical time for state and local 9-1-1 administrators to identify and secure the appropriate partners for their NG9-1-1 implementations. Success will depend on identifying partners with flexible platforms that can seamlessly evolve as technologies advance," noted Iadarola. "As the public safety industry transitions from legacy 9-1-1 to NG9-1-1, Atos Public Safety LLC is accelerating progress and reducing the complexity of NG9-1-1 deployments."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience offered, which has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and a greater share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

To learn more about how Atos Public Safety LLC is supporting state and local first responder communities, please visit Next Generation 9-1-1 services. To read the full details on the award, please visit here.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity, and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications, and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (SocietasEuropaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education, and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contact:

Maggie Wainscott

P: 903.262.8169

E: Maggie.wainscott@atos.net

