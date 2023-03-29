Atos International

Atos Provides an Update Regarding the ongoing Strategic Discussions with Airbus

Paris, France, March 29, 2023 – Atos takes note of Airbus’ decision to no longer pursue the discussions it initiated in February 2023, with respect to the potential acquisition of a minority stake of 29.9% in Evidian.

Atos confirms it will, with Airbus, explore other options and pursue the work on the long term strategic and technological partnership between Airbus and Evidian which has the potential to create significant value for both companies, with a view of submitting these for consideration to its Board of Directors.

