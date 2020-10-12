Atos completes the acquisition of Paladion

Strengthening Atos’ leadership in cybersecurity with new global Managed Detection & Response capabilities

Paris, October 12, 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Paladion, a US-based global provider of Managed Security Services. As the number 1 in Europe and number 3 worldwide in cybersecurity services, Atos continues to build its cybersecurity potential, notably by welcoming more than 800 Paladion employees and cybersecurity experts.

Completing Atos’ existing proficiency to anticipate, manage and respond to cyber threats, this acquisition will bring key Managed Detection & Response (MDR) capabilities – which customers need as they are adopting hybrid and multi-cloud transformation strategies for their businesses – to the Atos portfolio, with multiple MDR centers.

It will also expand global coverage for cybersecurity monitoring and response with 4 additional Security Operations Centers (SOC) in the US, the Middle East and India.

Finally, it will enable the creation of the next generation of Atos’ Prescriptive SOC offering by integrating Paladion’s state-of-the-art AIsaac artificial intelligence (AI) platform for cyber analytics and hybrid SecOps. This SaaS model for multi-vector threat detection and response is a patented technology with over 1000 use cases and 100 AI models.

Claudio Stahnke, Senior Research Analyst for Security Services at IDC said: “Atos' acquisition of Paladion will not only help expand Atos' security services offering but, by incorporating the AI capabilities that Paladion champions, key metrics such as the mean time to respond (MTTR) to attacks will also see substantial improvements. Packaging Paladion's MDR service into Atos' existing MSS offerings could be the game changer in the market.”

“The acquisition of Paladion is part of our strategy to expand our cyber capabilities and technologies to help our customers meet the security challenges they face. Customers on both sides appreciate the capabilities the merger brings and we’re confident that we are ideally positioned to accelerate our business.” said Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity at Atos, commenting on the finalization of the deal.

“Paladion has been a pioneer in AI-driven managed detection and response services. Our cloud-native AI platform, AIsaac, brings multi-vector threat analytics, auto-containment and incident response orchestration to customers for hybrid cloud and datacenter environments. We are excited to join Atos to advance these capabilities through their R&D in AI, threat, and risk-based analytics.” said Rajat Mohanty, CEO of Paladion.

Headquartered in Reston, VA, United States, Paladion was founded in 2000. The founders will continue to play an active role in the years to come.

With this acquisition, Atos strengthens its global cybersecurity services, as presented in its mid-term Ambition , with the overall goal of becoming the leader in secure and decarbonized digital, reaching more than €2bn revenue in digital security in the mid-term and completing its existing technologies.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

