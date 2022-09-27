Aton announces further results from the resource infill RC drilling programme at Hamama West
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) (“Aton” or the “Company”) is pleased to update investors on the latest assay results from its Hamama West gold-silver project, located in the Company’s 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat” or the “Concession”), in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Highlights:
Assay results have now been received for a further 27 RC drill holes, HAP-136 to HAP-162;
Significant intersections include the following:
3.71 g/t Au, 258.4 g/t Ag and 6.75 g/t AuEq over a 12m interval, from surface (drill hole HAP-137);
0.92 g/t Au, 26.50 g/t Ag and 1.23 g/t AuEq over a 66m interval, from 2m depth (hole HAP-148);
0.85 g/t Au, 26.71 g/t Ag and 1.17 g/t AuEq over a 66m interval, from 14m depth (hole HAP-155);
0.81 g/t Au, 22.14 g/t Ag and 1.07 g/t AuEq over a 68m interval, from 23m depth (hole HAP-156).
“These latest results from Hamama West continue to meet with our expectations, and are more than respectable,” said Tonno Vahk, Interim CEO. “The RC drilling is again demonstrating the presence of the wide and continuous body of gold-silver mineralisation at Hamama West. Aton is continuing to push ahead with the strategy agreed with our partners at the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority, which will lead to the initial development of the starter open pit heap leach operation at Hamama West, followed by the Rodruin mine.”
Hamama West RC drilling programme
The Hamama West project has an indicated resource of 137,000 ounces of gold equivalent (“AuEq”, gold and silver combined), and an inferred resource of 341,000 ounces AuEq. The uppermost oxide and transitional component of the Hamama West deposit (the “gold oxide cap”) comprises an inferred resource of 106,000 ounces AuEq (see news release dated January 24, 2017). Metallurgical testwork has indicated average gold recoveries of 75.6% and 72.7% from oxide and transitional mineralisation types respectively (see news release dated February 22, 2018), using standard heap leach processing technology. Aton plans to initially mine the outcropping oxide gold cap of the deposit, which is mineralised directly from surface, as a low capex/opex starter open pit mining operation, with a heap leach processing facility. The Hamama West oxides will provide early cash flow, and will represent the first stage of phased mine development at the Abu Marawat Concession.
The reverse circulation percussion (“RC”) resource infill drilling programme at the Hamama West gold-silver project (Figure 1) was completed on August 24, 2022. The programme was designed by Aton, in conjunction with our mineral resource consultants, Cube Consulting (Perth, Western Australia), to primarily test the oxide and transitional portion of the Hamama West mineral resource estimate (“MRE”), with the specific objective of upgrading the confidence of the existing inferred resource.
A total of 6,620m was drilled for the programme, predominantly at the Hamama West zone. 3 holes were completed, for 297m, at the Western Carbonate zone, and 5 holes, for 390m, at the West Garida prospect approximately 3km east of Hamama West (see news release dated September 1, 2022), with the remaining 5,933m drilled at Hamama West.
Figure 1: Geology plan of the Abu Marawat Concession, showing the location of the Hamama West project
Drill holes were laid out using handheld GPS, with all collars surveyed on the completion of the programme by total station. Drill holes were down hole surveyed at appropriate intervals using a Champ Gyro™ north-seeking gyroscopic survey tool. The location of the drill holes is shown in Figure 2, and collar details of holes HAP-136 to HAP-162 are provided in Appendix A.
Results
Selected significant intersections from the holes HAP-136 to HAP-162 are shown below in Table 1, and full results from all holes are provided in Appendix B. All drill holes intersected mineralisation, as expected.
The southernmost holes typically intersected narrower oxide zones closer to the structural footwall of the north-dipping Hamama West mineralisation, which typically carry the higher grades, for example hole HAP-137 which intersected 12m grading 3.71 g/t Au, 258.4 g/t Ag and 6.75 g/t AuEq (at a Au:Ag ratio of 85:1), from surface. Other holes which returned near-surface oxide zone intersections included HAP-138 (25m grading 1.24 g/t Au, 54.1 g/t Ag and 1.84 g/t AuEq from 1m down hole depth), HAP-142 (34m grading 0.76 g/t Au, 28.12 g/t Ag and 1.09 g/t AuEq from 1m depth), and HAP-151 (35m grading 0.90 g/t Au, 14.14 g/t Ag and 1.07 g/t AuEq from surface). Several of the holes ended in oxide mineralisation indicating the mineralised zone to be wider than expected, for example holes HAP-141, HAP-142, HAP-150 and HAP-151.
Figure 2: Hamama West RC drilling programme – drill hole collar plan (red: 2022 RC holes reporting; white: pre-2022 diamond drill holes)
Hole ID
Intersection (m) 1
Au
Ag
AuEq 2
Comments
From
To
Interval
HAP-137
0
12
12
3.71
258.4
6.75
Oxide mineralisation
HAP-138
1
26
25
1.24
51.41
1.84
Oxide mineralisation
HAP-141
11
40
29
0.50
34.24
0.91
EOH in mineralisation (oxide)
HAP-142
1
35
34
0.76
28.12
1.09
EOH in mineralisation (oxide)
HAP-143
0
60
60
0.61
22.37
0.88
Oxide/sulphide mineralisation
HAP-146
6
97
91
0.53
15.58
0.72
Oxide/sulphide mineralisation
HAP-147
34
89
55
0.79
22.07
1.05
Oxide/sulphide mineralisation
HAP-148
2
68
66
0.92
26.50
1.23
Oxide/sulphide mineralisation
HAP-150
0
25
25
0.91
11.62
1.04
EOH in mineralisation (oxide)
HAP-151
0
35
35
0.90
14.14
1.07
EOH in mineralisation (oxide)
HAP-153
1
53
52
0.85
17.23
1.05
Oxide/sulphide mineralisation
HAP-155
14
80
66
0.85
26.71
1.17
EOH in mineralisation (sulphide)
HAP-156
23
91
68
0.81
22.14
1.07
Oxide/sulphide mineralisation
HAP-157
16
85
69
0.58
13.99
0.74
Oxide/sulphide mineralisation
Notes:
Table 1: Selected mineralised intersections from RC percussion holes HAP-136 to HAP-162
The deeper holes drilled from more northerly collar positions targeted the structural footwall at greater depth, and intersected a combination of both oxide/transitional and sulphide mineralisation types. Some of these holes intersected wide zones of mineralisation comprising both oxide/transitional and sulphide types. Intersections included 66m grading 0.92 g/t Au, 26.50 g/t Ag and 1.23 g/t AuEq from 2m down hole depth (hole HAP-148), 66m grading 0.85 g/t Au, 26.71 g/t Ag and 1.17 g/t AuEq from 14m depth (hole HAP-155), and 91m grading 0.53 g/t Au, 15.58 g/t Ag and 0.72 g/t AuEq from 6m depth (hole HAP-148).
These latest holes continue to show good continuity of the mineralisation at Hamama West.
Sampling and analytical procedures
The RC holes were drilled at 140mm diameter, and the bulk percussion chip samples were collected directly into pre-written large plastic bags from the cyclone every metre, numbered with the hole number and hole depths, and laid out sequentially at the drill site. Between each metre of drilling the cyclone and top box were cleaned out with compressed air. The bags were then moved to a logging and storage area where the chips were logged by Aton geologists. The bulk 1m samples were weighed, and subsequently riffle split through a 3-tier splitter onsite by Aton field staff to produce an approximately 1/8 split, which was collected in cloth bags, numbered and tagged with the hole number and depth. The splitter was cleaned with compressed air between each sample. The reject material from this initial bulk split was re-bagged, labelled and tagged, and the bulk reject samples will be stored and retained on site at Hamama. A representative sample of each metre was washed, stored in marked plastic chip trays, each containing 20m of samples, photographed, and retained onsite as a permanent record of the drill hole.
All the 1m split samples were weighed again, and the samples were riffle split onsite at the Hamama sample preparation facility, typically a further 3-4 times using a smaller lab splitter, to produce a nominal c. 250-500g sample split for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Again the splitter was cleaned with compressed air between each sample. The laboratory splits were allocated new sample numbers.
QAQC samples are inserted into the sample stream at a rate of approximately 1 certified reference material (or “standard” sample) every 30 samples, 1 blank sample every 15 samples, and 1 field duplicate split sample every 15 samples.
The c. 250-500g split samples were shipped to ALS Minerals sample preparation laboratory at Marsa Alam, Egypt, where they were pulverised to a size fraction of better than 85% passing 75 microns. From this pulverised material a further sub-sample was split off with a nominal c. 50g size, which was shipped on to ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania for analysis.
Samples were analysed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”) finish (analytical code Au-AA23), and for silver using an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish (analytical code Ag-AA45). Any high grade gold samples (Au >10 g/t) were re-analysed using analytical code Au-GRA21 (also fire assay, with a gravimetric finish). High grade Ag samples (Ag >100 g/t) were re-analysed using the ore grade technique Ag-AA46 (also an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish).
About Aton Resources Inc.
Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin’s world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.
Qualified person
The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Javier Orduña BSc (hons), MSc, MCSM, DIC, MAIG, SEG(M), Exploration Manager of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Orduña is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:
TONNO VAHK
Interim CEO
Tel: +1 604 318 0390
Email: info@atonresources.com
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Appendix A – RC drill hole collar details
Hole ID
Collar co-ordinates 1
Dip 2
Grid
EOH
Comments
X
Y
Z
HAP-136
534250.6
2913770.3
529.3
-55
180
35
HAP-137
534249.9
2913743.4
526.7
-90
0
25
Not surveyed 3
HAP-138
534203.0
2913760.6
526.3
-90
0
35
Not surveyed 3
HAP-139
534201.6
2913745.1
524.0
-90
0
25
Not surveyed 3
HAP-140
534201.6
2913799.7
526.1
-65
180
59
HAP-141
534163.0
2913766.4
529.0
-50
180
40
HAP-142
534161.9
2913750.2
523.6
-90
0
35
HAP-143
534116.7
2913795.8
526.0
-55
180
70
HAP-144
534114.3
2913819.0
527.9
-55
180
7
Collar collapsing - abandoned
HAP-144a
534114.3
2913819.0
527.9
-55
180
85
Re-drill of HAP-144
HAP-145
534050.8
2913837.0
517.0
-55
170
4
Collar collapsing - abandoned
HAP-145a
534051.7
2913833.8
516.9
-55
170
4
Collar collapsing - abandoned
HAP-145b
534051.7
2913833.8
516.9
-55
170
80
Re-drill of HAP-144/144a
HAP-146
534086.4
2913839.0
522.2
-60
175
110
HAP-147
534121.2
2913838.7
522.3
-55
180
95
HAP-148
534161.0
2913809.8
525.6
-60
180
75
HAP-149
534120.4
2913758.0
510.6
-90
0
30
HAP-150
534094.2
2913767.2
509.7
-55
180
25
HAP-151
534094.3
2913768.4
509.7
-90
0
35
HAP-152
534086.8
2913785.5
508.8
-90
0
90
HAP-153
534060.3
2913796.4
507.5
-90
0
60
HAP-154
534020.9
2913822.4
505.7
-55
180
70
HAP-155
534011.3
2913845.2
504.7
-50
180
80
HAP-156
534022.1
2913849.8
508.1
-55
180
100
HAP-157
533969.3
2913836.0
509.0
-57
180
100
HAP-158
533938.0
2913821.6
506.9
-55
180
90
HAP-159
533900.5
2913792.9
508.4
-65
150
45
HAP-160
533927.3
2913798.4
508.8
-55
165
65
HAP-161
533936.6
2913773.0
510.5
-55
180
40
HAP-162
533940.8
2913749.7
513.3
-55
180
15
Notes:
Appendix B – Significant intersections
Hole ID
Intersection (m) 1
Au
Ag
AuEq 2
Comments
From
To
Interval
HAP-136
1
13
12
0.72
23.58
1.00
and
22
26
4
0.42
72.95
1.28
HAP-137
0
12
12
3.71
258.4
6.75
HAP-138
1
26
25
1.24
51.41
1.84
HAP-139
0
8
8
2.86
48.73
3.44
HAP-140
13
55
42
0.60
19.39
0.82
HAP-141
11
40
29
0.50
34.24
0.91
Intersection to EOH
HAP-142
1
35
34
0.76
28.12
1.09
Intersection to EOH
HAP-143
0
60
60
0.61
22.37
0.88
HAP-144
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hole abandoned at 7m, collapsing
HAP-144a
30
68
38
0.28
9.08
0.39
Re-drill of HAP-144, sub-grade mineralisation from 30-68m
incl.
43
47
4
0.47
15.55
0.65
incl.
53
61
8
0.48
10.24
0.60
and
68
79
11
2.02
20.03
2.26
HAP-145
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hole abandoned at 4m, collapsing
HAP-145a
-
-
-
-
-
-
Re-drill abandoned, collapsing
HAP-145b
0
71
71
0.55
13.96
0.71
Re-drill of HAP-145/145a
incl.
0
26
26
0.61
17.97
0.82
incl.
40
71
31
0.64
12.93
0.79
HAP-146
6
97
91
0.53
15.58
0.72
incl.
6
9
3
0.54
32.83
0.92
incl.
15
17
2
0.75
17.05
0.95
incl.
29
31
2
0.41
16.60
0.60
also incl.
46
97
51
0.75
17.70
0.95
76-82m: andesite dyke
incl.
46
76
30
0.63
19.03
0.85
incl.
82
97
15
1.23
21.69
1.48
HAP-147
13
15
2
0.31
32.60
0.69
and
19
22
3
0.59
31.63
0.96
and
34
89
55
0.79
22.07
1.05
41-48m: andesite dyke
incl.
34
41
7
0.66
20.73
0.90
incl.
48
89
41
0.94
25.65
1.24
HAP-148
2
68
66
0.92
26.50
1.23
incl.
2
54
52
0.50
20.52
0.74
incl.
54
68
14
2.49
48.71
3.07
HAP-149
3
27
24
0.71
17.31
0.92
0-3m: NSR
HAP-150
0
25
25
0.91
11.62
1.04
12-16m: andesite dyke
incl.
0
12
12
1.15
16.01
1.34
incl.
16
25
9
0.98
10.32
1.10
Hole still in mineralisation at EOH
HAP-151
0
35
35
0.90
14.14
1.07
19-24m: andesite dyke
incl.
0
19
19
1.26
17.32
1.46
incl.
24
35
11
0.70
15.05
0.88
Hole still in mineralisation at EOH
HAP-152
0
59
59
0.62
13.91
0.78
41-49m: andesite dyke
incl.
0
41
41
0.58
15.13
0.76
incl.
49
59
10
1.17
19.60
1.40
Hole ID
Intersection (m) 1
Au
Ag
AuEq 2
Comments
From
To
Interval
HAP-153
1
53
52
0.85
17.23
1.05
HAP-154
0
43
43
0.80
21.56
1.06
incl.
0
17
17
0.31
13.51
0.47
incl.
17
43
26
1.13
26.82
1.44
HAP-155
14
80
66
0.85
26.71
1.17
EOH in mineralisation
incl.
14
36
22
0.55
18.83
0.78
incl.
36
80
44
1.00
30.65
1.36
HAP-156
23
91
68
0.81
22.14
1.07
incl.
23
47
24
0.57
24.07
0.86
incl.
47
91
44
0.93
21.09
1.18
HAP-157
16
85
69
0.58
13.99
0.74
incl.
16
68
52
0.43
12.95
0.58
incl.
74
85
11
1.52
23.85
1.80
HAP-158
1
29
28
0.39
16.48
0.59
HAP-159
0
29
29
0.49
31.26
0.86
HAP-160
14
28
14
0.52
11.12
0.65
HAP-161
1
9
8
1.78
42.95
2.28
0-1m: NSR
HAP-162
0
10
10
1.13
21.21
1.38
Notes:
