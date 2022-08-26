Aton announces the first results and completion of the resource infill RC drilling programme at Hamama West

Aton Resources Inc.

Geology plan of the Abu Marawat Concession, showing the location of the Hamama West project

Schematic geology of the Hamama – West Garida area

Hamama West RC drilling programme – drill hole collar plan (red: holes reporting, blue: oxide/transitional holes completed, but yet to be reported)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) (“Aton” or the “Company") is pleased to update investors on progress at its Hamama West gold-silver project, located in the Company’s 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat” or the “Concession”), in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.



Highlights:

The Hamama West RC infill drilling programme was completed on August 24, 2022, with a total of 6,620m drilled, including 5 holes at the West Garida prospect;

Assay results have been received for the first 35 holes, HAP-101 to HAP-135, to date;

Significant intersections include 2.90 g/t Au, 68.9 g/t Ag and 3.71 g/t AuEq over a 37m interval from surface (drill hole HAP-115), 2.87 g/t Au, 54.3 g/t Ag and 3.51 AuEq over a 22m interval from 1m depth (hole HAP-110), and 1.43 g/t Au, 24.1 g/t Ag and 1.72 g/t AuEq over a 32m interval from 3m depth (hole HAP-115).



“The RC resource infill drilling programme at Hamama West has now been completed on schedule, and we are surely pleased with the initial results of the drilling that we have received so far” said Tonno Vahk, Interim CEO. “The results are in line with our expectations, and again confirm that the Hamama West oxide gold cap will be an easily mineable body of oxide mineralisation outcropping at surface, and which metallurgical testing has shown to be eminently treatable using heap leach processing technology. As soon as all the results have been received they will be forwarded on to our consultants Cube Consulting, who will commence work on revising the Hamama West mineral resource estimate. The development of the Hamama West starter open pit and heap leach project on the outcropping oxides, as only the second commercial gold mining operation in Egypt, will be a huge step forwards for the mining and mineral exploration sector in Egypt, the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority, and of course for Aton, and for all our stakeholders.”

Hamama West RC drilling programme

The Hamama West project has an indicated resource of 137,000 ounces of gold equivalent (“AuEq”, gold and silver combined), and an inferred resource of 341,000 ounces AuEq. The uppermost oxide and transitional component of the Hamama West deposit (the “gold oxide cap”) comprises an inferred resource of 106,000 ounces AuEq (see news release dated January 24, 2017). Metallurgical testwork has indicated average gold recoveries of 75.6% and 72.7% from oxide and transitional mineralisation types respectively (see news release dated February 22, 2018), using standard heap leach processing technology. Aton plans to initially mine the outcropping oxide gold cap of the deposit, which is mineralised directly from surface, as a low capex/opex starter open pit mining operation, with a heap leach processing facility. The Hamama West oxides will provide early cash flow, and will represent the first stage of phased mine development at the Abu Marawat Concession.

The reverse circulation percussion (“RC”) resource infill drilling programme at the Hamama West gold-silver project (Figure 1) has now been completed, with the final hole, HAP-204, terminated on August 24, 2022. The programme was designed by Aton, in conjunction with our mineral resource consultants, Cube Consulting (Perth, Western Australia), to primarily test the oxide and transitional portion of the Hamama West mineral resource estimate (“MRE”), with the specific objective of upgrading the confidence of the existing inferred resource. A number of holes also tested the underlying sulphide resource, and a series of deeper holes was added at the end of the programme with a view to testing potential deeper sulphide mineralisation, and increasing the overall MRE at Hamama West.

Figure 1: Geology plan of the Abu Marawat Concession, showing the location of the Hamama West project

Figure 2: Schematic geology of the Hamama – West Garida area

A total of 6,620m was drilled for the programme, predominantly at the Hamama West zone. 3 holes were completed, for 297m, at the Western Carbonate zone, and 5 holes, for 390m, at the West Garida prospect approximately 3km east of Hamama West (Figure 2), with the remaining 5,933m drilled at Hamama West.



Drill holes were laid out using handheld GPS, with all collars to be surveyed by total station within the coming week. Drill holes were down hole surveyed at appropriate intervals using a Champ GyroTM north-seeking gyroscopic survey tool. Collar details of holes HAP-101 to HAP-135 are provided in Table 1 below:

Hole ID



Collar co-ordinates 1 Dip 2



Grid azimuth 2



EOH depth (m)



Comments



X Y Z HAP-101 534289 2913870 506 -60 187 120 HAP-102 534316 2913876 516 -50 180 100 HAP-103 534339 2913865 510 -55 180 110 HAP-104 534358 2913840 507 -55 180 100 HAP-105 534344 2913832 507 -55 180 75 HAP-106 534319 2913832 507 -55 180 70 HAP-107 534280 2913818 527 -75 180 95 HAP-108 534280 2913818 527 -55 180 80 HAP-109 534281 2913784 528 -50 180 58 HAP-110 534286 2913766 528 -65 180 25 HAP-111 534321 2913750 520 -90 n/a 25 HAP-111a 534317 2913752 520 -90 n/a 4 Re-drill of top 4m of HAP-111 HAP-112 534341 2913749 522 -55 180 25 HAP-113 534342 2913722 524 -55 180 20 HAP-114 534340 2913765 531 -55 180 35 HAP-115 534338 2913785 528 -55 180 45 HAP-116 534400 2913757 535 -90 n/a 20 HAP-117 534400 2913772 522 -90 n/a 40 HAP-118 534429 2913771 534 -90 n/a 20 HAP-118a 534426 2913771 534 -90 n/a 4 Re-drill of top 4m of HAP-118 HAP-119 534458 2913787 530 -90 n/a 35 HAP-120 534459 2913805 527 -55 180 40 HAP-121 534490 2913807 530 -90 0 50 HAP-122 534490 2913807 530 -55 180 40 HAP-123 534524 2913792 535 -55 180 25 HAP-124 534496 2913771 535 -90 n/a 30 HAP-125 534530 2913771 532 -90 n/a 20 HAP-126 534563 2913783 530 -55 180 40 HAP-127 534563 2913783 530 -90 n/a 50 HAP-128 534601 2913789 534 -55 180 40 HAP-129 534601 2913789 534 -90 n/a 50 HAP-130 534335 2913809 518 -55 180 60 HAP-131 534361 2913806 516 -55 180 70 HAP-132 534405 2913820 518 -55 188 70 HAP-133 534430 2913821 521 -55 180 60 HAP-134 534461 2913829 518 -55 180 50 HAP-135 534488 2913840 517 -50 180 60 Notes:

1) Collar co-ordinates surveyed by handheld Garmin GPS

2) Collar surveys of drill holes undertaken at c. 3-6m depth, using a Champ Gyro north-seeking gyroscopic survey tool

3) All co-ordinates are UTM (WGS84) Zone 36R

Table 1: Collar details of RC percussion holes HAP-101 to HAP-135

Figure 3: Hamama West RC drilling programme – drill hole collar plan (red: holes reporting, blue: oxide/transitional holes completed, but yet to be reported)



Results

Selected significant intersections from the first 35 holes are shown below in Table 2, and full results from all holes are provided in Appendix A.

Hole ID



Intersection (m) 1 Au (g/t)



Ag (g/t)



AuEq 2

(g/t)



Comments



From To Interval HAP-101 68 96 28 0.76 53.33 1.39 Sulphide mineralisation HAP-107 40 56 16 1.22 54.46 1.86 Oxide / sulphide mineralisation HAP-108 35 52 17 0.94 30.77 1.30 Oxide / sulphide mineralisation HAP-109 3 35 32 1.43 24.09 1.72 Oxide mineralisation from surface HAP-110 1 23 22 2.87 54.27 3.51 Oxide mineralisation from surface HAP-111 0 10 10 1.80 132.1 3.36 Oxide mineralisation from surface HAP-112 0 5 5 5.55 156.6 7.40 Oxide mineralisation from surface HAP-114 0 20 20 1.90 42.40 2.40 Oxide mineralisation from surface HAP-115 0 37 37 2.90 68.94 3.71 Oxide mineralisation from surface HAP-116 0 7 7 3.07 37.07 3.51 Oxide mineralisation from surface HAP-117 0 11 11 2.35 40.39 2.82 Oxide mineralisation from surface HAP-118 0 10 10 1.25 29.35 1.59 Oxide mineralisation from surface HAP-119 0 16 16 1.86 27.57 2.18 Oxide mineralisation from surface HAP-120 1 31 30 1.06 21.93 1.32 Oxide mineralisation from surface HAP-130 0 35 35 0.99 29.41 1.34 Oxide mineralisation from surface HAP-131 17 34 17 1.26 98.35 2.42 Transitional mineralisation and 41 51 10 0.95 17.41 1.15 Sulphide mineralisation Notes:

1) Intersections calculated at a nominal cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t AuEq in runs of continuous mineralisation

2) Gold equivalent, AuEq, is calculated at a ratio of 85:1 Au:Ag (ie. 1 g/t Au = 85 g/t Ag)

Table 2: Selected mineralised intersections from RC percussion holes HAP-101 to HAP-135

Sampling and analytical procedures

The RC holes were drilled at 140mm diameter, and the bulk percussion chip samples were collected directly into pre-written large plastic bags from the cyclone every metre, numbered with the hole number and hole depths, and laid out sequentially at the drill site. Between each metre of drilling the cyclone and top box were cleaned out with compressed air. The bags were then moved to a logging and storage area where the chips were logged by Aton geologists. The bulk 1m samples were weighed, and subsequently riffle split through a 3-tier splitter onsite by Aton field staff to produce an approximately 1/8 split, which was collected in cloth bags, numbered and tagged with the hole number and depth. The splitter was cleaned with compressed air between each sample. The reject material from this initial bulk split was re-bagged, labelled and tagged, and the bulk reject samples will be stored and retained on site at Hamama. A representative sample of each metre was washed, stored in marked plastic chip trays, each containing 20m of samples, photographed, and retained onsite as a permanent record of the drill hole.

All the 1m split samples were weighed again, and the samples were riffle split onsite at the Hamama sample preparation facility, typically a further 3-4 times using a smaller lab splitter, to produce a nominal c. 250-500g sample split for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Again the splitter was cleaned with compressed air between each sample. The laboratory splits were allocated new sample numbers.

QAQC samples are inserted into the sample stream at a rate of approximately 1 certified reference material (or “standard” sample) every 30 samples, 1 blank sample every 15 samples, and 1 field duplicate split sample every 15 samples.

The c. 250-500g split samples were shipped to ALS Minerals sample preparation laboratory at Marsa Alam, Egypt, where they were pulverised to a size fraction of better than 85% passing 75 microns. From this pulverised material a further sub-sample was split off with a nominal c. 50g size, which was shipped on to ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania for analysis.

Samples were analysed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”) finish (analytical code Au-AA23), and for silver using an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish (analytical code Ag-AA45). Any high grade gold samples (Au >10 g/t) were re-analysed using analytical code Au-GRA21 (also fire assay, with a gravimetric finish). High grade Ag samples (Ag >100 g/t) were re-analysed using the ore grade technique Ag-AA46 (also an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish).

About Aton Resources Inc.



Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin’s world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

Qualified person



The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Javier Orduña BSc (hons), MSc, MCSM, DIC, MAIG, SEG(M), Exploration Manager of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Orduña is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:



TONNO VAHK



Interim CEO

Tel: +1 604 318 0390

Email: info@atonresources.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix A

Hole ID



Intersection (m) 1 Au (g/t)



Ag (g/t)



AuEq 2

(g/t)



Comments



From To Interval HAP-101 68 96 28 0.76 53.33 1.39 HAP-102 - - - - - - NSA, 2m @ 0.18 g/t Au (on hangingwall contact) HAP-103 87 91 4 0.55 7.38 0.63 HAP-104 - - - - - - NSA, 1m @ 0.23 g/t Au (on hangingwall contact) HAP-105 38 40 2 1.21 38.80 1.66 and 59 61 2 0.67 12.30 0.82 HAP-106 52 56 4 0.83 12.40 0.97 HAP-107 40 56 16 1.22 54.46 1.86 HAP-108 35 52 17 0.94 30.77 1.30 HAP-109 3 35 32 1.43 24.09 1.72 HAP-110 1 23 22 2.87 54.27 3.51 HAP-111 0 10 10 1.80 132.1 3.36 HAP-112 0 5 5 5.55 156.6 7.40 HAP-113 - - - - - - Collared in hangingwall, not mineralised HAP-114 0 20 20 1.90 42.40 2.40 HAP-115 0 37 37 2.90 68.94 3.71 HAP-116 0 7 7 3.07 37.07 3.51 HAP-117 0 11 11 2.35 40.39 2.82 HAP-118 0 10 10 1.25 29.35 1.59 HAP-119 0 16 16 1.86 27.57 2.18 HAP-120 1 31 30 1.06 21.93 1.32 HAP-121 - - - - - - No mineralisation HAP-122 16 27 11 1.12 24.02 1.40 HAP-123 0 19 19 0.57 17.06 0.77 HAP-124 0 4 4 1.33 93.70 2.43 HAP-125 1 7 6 1.27 85.50 2.28 0-1m: NSR HAP-126 - - - - - - No mineralisation - rhyolite dyke HAP-127 0 3 3 0.99 15.80 1.17 Rhyolite dyke from 3m HAP-128 13 16 3 0.61 3.77 0.65 0-13m: rhyolite dyke HAP-129 - - - - - - Rhyolite dyke from surface, 0-1m: 1.19 g/t Au HAP-130 0 35 35 0.99 29.41 1.34 HAP-131 17 34 17 1.26 98.35 2.42 and 41 51 10 0.95 17.41 1.15 HAP-132 - - - - - - NSA > 0.79 g/t Au HAP-133 - - - - - - NSA > 0.69 g/t Au (possibly did not intersect hangingwall?) HAP-134 - - - - - - NSA (possibly did not intersect hangingwall?) HAP-135 - - - - - - NSA (possibly did not intersect hangingwall?) Notes:

1) Intersections calculated at a nominal cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t AuEq in runs of continuous mineralisation

2) Gold equivalent, AuEq, is calculated at a ratio of 85:1 Au:Ag (ie. 1 g/t Au = 85 g/t Ag)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

