ATNX Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Athenex, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Athenex, Inc. ("Athenex" or "the Company") (ATNX). Investors who purchased Athenex securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/atnx.

The investigation concerns whether Athenex and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

In June 2017, Athenex completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 6 million shares of common stock priced at $11.00 per share. Then, on May 7, 2020, Athenex reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. Among other results, the Company reported earnings per share that missed consensus estimates by $0.07. On this news, Athenex's stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 5.58%, to close at $9.13 per share on May 7, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Athenex shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/atnx. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

