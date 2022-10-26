ATN Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Reiterates Financial Outlook

Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • Revenues increased by 9% year over year to $182.2 million from $166.8 million a year ago.

  • Net loss was $2.8 million versus $2.6 million a year ago.

  • EBITDA1 increased to $38.0 million from $31.4 million a year ago.

  • Adjusted EBITDA2 increased to $41.9 million from $36.8 million a year ago.

  • Capital expenditures were $38.9 million.

  • Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $77.8 million as of September 30, 2022.

  • Total connectivity grant funding jointly awarded since July 2022 was approximately $144 million.

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

“We executed well on our strategic growth priorities and achieved a solid financial performance in the third quarter,” said Michael Prior, Chief Executive Officer of ATN. “Consistent with our ‘First-to-Fiber’ and ‘Glass and Steel’ strategies, we remained focused on being first to build and own modern, core digital infrastructure in the markets we serve. As a result, we continued to make steady progress across our key operational metrics, including the numbers of customers connected to and premises passed by our high-speed networks, which were up 13% and 15%, respectively, since the beginning of the year. Additionally, in the quarter we grew our international mobility subscriber base and mobility revenues by 9% and 11%, respectively, year over year.  These efforts continue to demonstrate our leadership across our operating areas and lay the foundation for our ongoing expansion in growing markets.

“With steady demand for our enterprise and wholesale solutions, Alaska Communications has continued to perform well and add to our topline and adjusted EBITDA2 while furthering our overall network expansion. In addition to the benefit of a full current quarter of Alaska results, both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA2 also demonstrated strong organic growth year over year. In recent months, we collaborated with two native Alaskan corporations to secure federal grants totaling approximately $103 million to connect 25 communities in Alaska’s rural Yukon Delta region, one of the most underserved regions in the U.S. We also received a series of federal grants for roughly $41 million to bring fiber, broadband, and fixed wireless services to communities in the rural Southwest U.S., inclusive of the $10 million grant we highlighted last quarter. These grants will enable us to expand the number of homes, schools, health care facilities, and business premises covered by our fiber networks.

“With more than 30 years of experience specializing in bringing connectivity to rural, remote, and other traditionally underserved market segments, we are well-positioned to provide advanced data services to these communities for positive socioeconomic benefits and lasting business success. Looking ahead, while we recognize the current macroeconomic headwinds, we also remain confident in the critical need for our essential connectivity services, the durability of our operations, and the flexibility of our financial strategy. We plan to continue executing our growth strategies going forward while also managing our investments and operations prudently to ensure long-term success.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third quarter 2022 consolidated revenues were $182.2 million, up 9% compared with $166.8 million in the same period a year ago. The Company reported operating income of $1.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $41.9 million, improving from an operating loss of $1.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $36.8 million in the same period a year ago. These increases were due to the improved operating performance of Alaska Communications as well as the inclusion of a full quarter, or thirteen weeks, of Alaska Communications’ results versus the addition of ten weeks of Alaska Communications results in the same period a year ago3. Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders for the third quarter was $2.8 million, or $0.25 loss per share, compared with net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $2.6 million, or $0.22 loss per share, in the same period a year ago.

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Segment Results

The Company recorded financial results during the third quarter of 2022 in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) All Other. For the purposes of the below presentation, the Company’s Renewable Energy segment has been combined with the Company’s Corporate and Other segment as “All Other.”

Operating Results (in Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

International

International

US

US

 

 

Total

Total

 

 

 

Telecom

Telecom

Telecom

Telecom

All Other*

All Other*

ATN

ATN

 

 

Revenue

$

90,007

$

85,306

$

92,206

 

$

81,454

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

182,213

$

166,760

 

 

 

Operating Income (Loss)

$

13,360

$

13,213

$

716

 

$

(9,830

)

$

(12,637

)

$

(4,365

)

$

1,439

$

(982

)

 

 

EBITDA1

$

27,866

$

26,939

$

21,913

 

$

7,559

 

$

(11,791

)

$

(3,125

)

$

37,988

$

31,373

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA2

$

27,863

$

26,872

$

21,912

 

$

16,404

 

$

(7,888

)

$

(6,463

)

$

41,887

$

36,813

 

 

 

Capital Expenditures**

$

19,400

$

10,642

$

19,252

 

$

17,364

 

$

209

 

$

983

 

$

38,861

$

28,989

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

International

International

US

US

 

 

Total

Total

 

 

 

Telecom

Telecom

Telecom

Telecom

All Other*

All Other*

ATN

ATN

 

 

Revenue

$

265,197

$

255,342

$

268,533

 

$

159,375

 

$

-

 

$

418

 

$

533,730

$

415,135

 

 

 

Operating Income (Loss)

$

36,889

$

40,999

$

(4,199

)

$

(10,920

)

$

(29,418

)

$

(24,808

)

$

3,272

$

5,271

 

 

 

EBITDA1

$

81,190

$

82,341

$

58,899

 

$

16,740

 

$

(26,652

)

$

(20,793

)

$

113,437

$

78,288

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA2

$

82,219

$

82,276

$

62,140

 

$

23,820

 

$

(22,665

)

$

(19,380

)

$

121,694

$

86,716

 

 

 

Capital Expenditures**

$

53,270

$

32,485

$

60,055

 

$

36,157

 

$

633

 

$

2,280

 

$

113,958

$

70,922

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*For this table presentation, the Renewable Energy segment results and Corporate and Other segment results were combined. See table 4 for the separate presentation of the financial performance of these segments.

**Includes reimbursable capital expenditures of $0.1 million and $4.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, and $2.2 million and $8.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

International Telecom

International Telecom revenues4 were $90.0 million for the quarter, up 6% year over year. This increase was the result of mobile and broadband subscriber growth in the segment. The growth in fixed revenues was partially offset by a scheduled step down in federal high-cost support subsidies for the U.S. Virgin Islands. Operating expenses for the quarter increased incrementally year over year as the Company invested in growing its market share in mobile as well as expanding and enhancing its networks and sales and marketing capabilities. Operating income was $13.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 was $27.9 million in the quarter, compared with operating income of $13.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $26.9 million in the prior year period. The year over year increases in operating income and Adjusted EBITDA2 were mainly due to the same factors that drove higher segment revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenditures in the third quarter.

US Telecom

US Telecom revenues5 were $92.2 million in the quarter, up 13% year over year. Business and carrier services revenues accounted for approximately 70% of the segment’s services revenues in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in segment revenues was mainly due to the improved revenue performance of Alaska Communications as well as the addition of three weeks of Alaska Communications results in the third quarter of 2022, versus a partial quarter of Alaska Communications results in the same period a year ago3. The year over year increase in segment revenues was partially offset by reduced legacy wholesale wireless revenues and lower FirstNet construction revenues due to the timing of completed sites. Operating income was $0.7 million in the quarter improving from an operating loss of $9.8 million in the same period a year ago. The year over year improvement in operating income was mainly due to a reduction in transaction fees which offset an increase in depreciation in the current quarter. Adjusted EBITDA2 was $21.9 million in the quarter, increasing by 34% from $16.4 million in the same period a year ago, mainly due to the same factors which led to higher revenues in the third quarter of 2022.

By the end of the third quarter of 2022, the Company had completed and activated approximately 70% of the total sites related to the network build portion of its long-term FirstNet Agreement. The Company now expects to complete an additional 5% of the total build by the end of 2022 and the remainder of the sites in 2023. Revenues from the build will be largely offset by construction costs incurred in the same period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $77.8 million and total debt of $355.7 million, compared with $80.7 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $331.8 million of total debt as of December 31, 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $79.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $47.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The year over year increase in operating cash flow was due to an increase of $35.1 million in EBITDA for the first nine months of 2022, which more than offset the net cash used from changes in working capital. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company used net cash of $81.8 million for investing and financing activities, compared to $50.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was principally due to capital expenditures, which were $114.0 million in the current year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, additional uses of cash were from $4.6 million of purchases of minority equity interests in the Company’s subsidiaries, and an aggregate of $9.0 million in dividends to Company stockholders and repurchases of the Company’s common stock. These uses of cash were partially offset by net borrowings of $23.7 million under revolving credit agreements and $15.7 million in proceeds received from the sale of investments.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Buybacks

On September 15, 2022, ATN announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on October 7, 2022, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company utilized cash on hand to repurchase $0.9 million of its common stock.

2022 Guidance and Outlook

The Company is reiterating its outlook for its 2022 financial performance and its targets to be achieved in the three-year period ending in 2024, originally provided on February 23, 2022, within its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release. The Company’s full year 2022 capital investment plan is $150 to $160 million (net of reimbursed amounts), primarily in network expansion and upgrades, which are expected to drive subscriber and revenue growth in the following periods. The Company continues to expect its Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $165 to $170 million for the full year6.

Strategic Progress Highlights

The Company believes that its Glass and Steel™ and “First-to-Fiber” market strategies are important for its long-term success and sees a rapidly growing need for more bandwidth and reliable connectivity. Deploying capital for growth in fiber and fiber-fed high-speed data solutions to more homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities, cell sites, and communities, has led to increases in the Company’s fiber footprint and broadband subscriber levels.

From January 1, 2020, to September 30, 2022, the Company has:

  • Added 350,000 premises passed by broadband, with 56,000 of the total group passed by higher-speed solutions7.

  • Added approximately 65,900 broadband subscribers.

  • Increased terrestrial fiber facilities by adding over 6,730 route miles.

  • Expanded mobile data capacity in all markets and added approximately 70,000 mobile subscribers.

Conference Call Information

ATN will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its third quarter results and business outlook. The call will be hosted by Michael Prior, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Justin Benincasa, Chief Financial Officer. Key details regarding the call are as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022
Call Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g5pr763r
Audio Conference: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa8f47e6dccb543a1a66884ce69a9e02b

Live Call Participant Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/console/client/

Webcast Link Instructions
You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.

Live Call Participant Instructions
To participate in the live call, you must register using the “Live Call Participant Link” above. Once registered, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be routed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN, or lose the registration confirmation email, simply re-register to receive a new PIN.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and capital investments;   demand for the Company’s services and industry trends; construction progress under the Company’s FirstNet agreement and the effect such progress will have on the Company’s financial results; the Company’s receipt of certain grant awards; expectations regarding the benefits of the Company’s acquisition of Alaska Communications; the Company’s liquidity; the organization of the Company’s business; our expansion into growing markets; and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the Company’s ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale wireless to other carrier and consumer-based services; (2) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (3) the Company’s ability to realize cost synergies and expansion plans for its Alaska Communications business; (4) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (5) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (6) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (7) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (8) economic, political and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the pandemic, geopolitical tensions, including the Ukraine invasion, inflation, and other current macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (9) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (10) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (11) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; (12) increased competition; (13) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; and, (14) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2022 and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio in this release and in the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense. The Company has defined Adjusted EBITDA as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, one-time impairment or special charges and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets. Net Debt Ratio is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by the four quarters ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date. The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Contact:

Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer
ATN International, Inc.
978-619-1300

Polly Pearson
Investor Relations ATNI@investorrelations.com

 

 

 

 

Table 1

 

 

ATN International, Inc.

 

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

(in Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

76,714

 

$

79,601

 

 

Restricted cash

 

1,095

 

 

1,096

 

 

Customer receivable

 

4,813

 

 

4,145

 

 

Other current assets

 

149,902

 

 

147,775

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

232,524

 

 

232,617

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

951,276

 

 

943,209

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

109,564

 

 

118,843

 

 

Customer receivable - long term

 

43,382

 

 

39,652

 

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

187,376

 

 

198,164

 

 

Other assets

 

72,547

 

 

76,119

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

1,596,669

 

$

1,608,604

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling interests and Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

3,786

 

$

4,665

 

 

Current portion of customer receivable credit facility

 

5,696

 

 

4,620

 

 

Taxes payable

 

6,309

 

 

5,681

 

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

17,399

 

 

16,201

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

181,135

 

 

189,777

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

214,325

 

 

220,944

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

$

351,866

 

$

327,111

 

 

Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion

 

37,841

 

 

30,148

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

15,653

 

 

21,460

 

 

Lease liabilities

 

83,489

 

 

91,719

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

134,707

 

 

142,033

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

837,881

 

 

833,415

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable Non-controlling interests

 

76,398

 

 

72,936

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity

 

584,467

 

 

601,250

 

 

Non-controlling interests

 

97,923

 

 

101,003

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

682,390

 

 

702,253

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity

$

1,596,669

 

$

1,608,604

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 2

 

 

ATN International, Inc.

 

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Communications services

 

 

 

 

$

173,977

 

 

$

155,298

 

 

$

512,315

 

 

$

378,897

 

 

 

Construction

 

 

 

 

 

3,332

 

 

 

6,417

 

 

 

8,615

 

 

 

28,049

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

4,904

 

 

 

5,045

 

 

 

12,800

 

 

 

8,189

 

 

 

Total revenue

 

 

 

 

 

182,213

 

 

 

166,760

 

 

 

533,730

 

 

 

415,135

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of services and other

 

 

 

 

 

78,949

 

 

 

70,732

 

 

 

229,821

 

 

 

168,717

 

 

 

Cost of construction revenue

 

 

 

 

 

3,321

 

 

 

5,855

 

 

 

8,640

 

 

 

27,997

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

 

 

 

58,056

 

 

 

53,360

 

 

 

173,575

 

 

 

131,705

 

 

 

Transaction-related charges

 

 

 

 

 

3,416

 

 

 

5,696

 

 

 

4,381

 

 

 

7,823

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

 

 

 

33,312

 

 

 

28,875

 

 

 

100,421

 

 

 

68,693

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

 

 

 

 

 

3,236

 

 

 

3,480

 

 

 

9,744

 

 

 

4,324

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets

 

 

 

 

 

484

 

 

 

(256

)

 

 

3,876

 

 

 

605

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

180,774

 

 

 

167,742

 

 

 

530,458

 

 

 

409,864

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

 

 

1,439

 

 

 

(982

)

 

 

3,272

 

 

 

5,271

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

 

 

 

(5,475

)

 

 

(3,396

)

 

 

(13,066

)

 

 

(5,640

)

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

1,904

 

 

 

(385

)

 

 

3,379

 

 

 

1,923

 

 

 

Other income, net

 

 

 

 

(3,571

)

 

 

(3,781

)

 

 

(9,687

)

 

 

(3,717

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

 

(2,132

)

 

 

(4,763

)

 

 

(6,415

)

 

 

1,554

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

 

 

 

(360

)

 

 

(288

)

 

 

(1,378

)

 

 

(1,535

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,772

)

 

 

(4,475

)

 

 

(5,037

)

 

 

3,089

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net

 

 

 

 

 

(1,011

)

 

 

1,856

 

 

 

782

 

 

 

(986

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders

 

 

 

 

$

(2,783

)

 

$

(2,619

)

 

$

(4,255

)

 

$

2,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Net Income (loss)

 

 

 

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.49

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Net Income (loss)

 

 

 

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.49

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

 

15,763

 

 

 

15,860

 

 

 

15,746

 

 

 

15,891

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

15,763

 

 

 

15,860

 

 

 

15,746

 

 

 

15,901

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Table 3

 

ATN International, Inc.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

 

(in Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(5,037

)

 

$

3,089

 

 

Depreciation

 

100,421

 

 

 

68,693

 

 

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

 

9,744

 

 

 

4,324

 

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

4,969

 

 

 

3,303

 

 

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

 

1,512

 

 

 

767

 

 

Loss on disposition of long-lived assets

 

3,876

 

 

 

605

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

5,697

 

 

 

5,116

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(6,619

)

 

 

(5,939

)

 

Gain on equity investments

 

(5,617

)

 

 

(647

)

 

Loss on pension settlement

 

1,725

 

 

 

-

 

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency

 

-

 

 

 

(81

)

 

Increase in customer receivable

 

(4,399

)

 

 

(25,684

)

 

Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes

 

8,369

 

 

 

(2,106

)

 

Change in other operating assets and liabilities

 

(35,666

)

 

 

(3,724

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

78,975

 

 

 

47,716

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(109,944

)

 

 

(62,222

)

 

Reimbursable capital expenditures

 

(4,015

)

 

 

(8,700

)

 

Proceeds from sale of investments

 

15,745

 

 

 

-

 

 

Spectrum deposit refund

 

1,136

 

 

 

-

 

 

Purchase of businesses, net of $11.9 of acquired cash

 

-

 

 

 

(340,152

)

 

Purchases of strategic investments

 

(2,750

)

 

 

(6,399

)

 

Receipt of government grants

 

2,668

 

 

 

7,094

 

 

Proceeds from the disposition of long-lived assets

 

683

 

 

 

-

 

 

Sale of business, net of transferred cash of $0 and $0.9 million, respectively

 

1,835

 

 

 

18,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(94,642

)

 

 

(391,782

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid on common stock

 

(8,028

)

 

 

(8,118

)

 

Distributions to non-controlling interests

 

(1,375

)

 

 

(4,823

)

 

Business combination contingent consideration

 

(1,718

)

 

 

-

 

 

Finance lease repayments

 

(820

)

 

 

-

 

 

Term loan - repayments

 

(953

)

 

 

(2,821

)

 

New borrowings, net of repayments

 

-

 

 

 

285,000

 

 

Proceeds from mezzanine equity

 

-

 

 

 

71,533

 

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

-

 

 

 

(6,568

)

 

Revolving credit facility – borrowings

 

68,711

 

 

 

-

 

 

Revolving credit facility – repayments

 

(45,000

)

 

 

-

 

 

Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility

 

12,225

 

 

 

27,540

 

 

Repayment of customer receivable credit facility

 

(3,543

)

 

 

(1,005

)

 

Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation

 

(1,169

)

 

 

(1,713

)

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

-

 

 

 

383

 

 

Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan

 

(942

)

 

 

(4,836

)

 

Repurchases of non-controlling interests, net

 

(4,609

)

 

 

(13,139

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by used in financing activities

 

12,779

 

 

 

341,433

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(2,888

)

 

 

(2,633

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

80,697

 

 

 

104,997

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

77,809

 

 

$

102,364

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

Table 4

 

ATN International, Inc.

 

Selected Segment Financial Information

 

(In Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 is as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

International
Telecom

US Telecom

Renewable
Energy

Corporate and
Other *

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statement of Operations Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mobility

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business

$

3,706

 

$

298

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

4,004

 

 

Consumer

 

22,776

 

 

2,058

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

24,834

 

 

Total

$

26,482

 

$

2,356

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

28,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business

$

18,578

 

$

32,509

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

51,087

 

 

Consumer

 

39,989

 

 

19,143

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

59,132

 

 

Total

$

58,567

 

$

51,652

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

110,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carrier Services

$

3,220

 

$

31,360

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

34,580

 

 

Other

 

340

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

340

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Communications Services

$

88,609

 

$

85,368

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

173,977

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction

$

-

 

$

3,332

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

3,332

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Managed services

$

1,398

 

$

3,506

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

4,904

 

 

Total Other

$

1,398

 

$

3,506

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

4,904

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue

$

90,007

 

$

92,206

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

182,213

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

$

14,126

 

$

18,341

 

$

-

 

$

846

 

$

33,313

 

 

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

$

380

 

$

2,856

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

3,236

 

 

Total operating expenses

$

76,647

 

$

91,490

 

$

711

 

$

11,926

 

$

180,774

 

 

Operating income (loss)

$

13,360

 

$

716

 

$

(711

)

$

(11,926

)

$

1,439

 

 

Stock-based compensation

$

54

 

$

132

 

$

-

 

$

1,483

 

$

1,669

 

 

Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) )

$

(2,391

)

$

1,380

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

(1,011

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non GAAP measures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (1)

$

27,866

 

$

21,913

 

$

(711

)

$

(11,080

)

$

37,988

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

27,863

 

$

21,912

 

$

(11

)

$

(7,877

)

$

41,887

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet Data (at September 30, 2022):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and investments

$

39,413

 

$

32,961

 

$

-

 

$

5,735

 

$

78,109

 

 

Total current assets

 

110,610

 

 

114,960

 

 

-

 

 

6,954

 

 

232,524

 

 

Fixed assets, net

 

459,553

 

 

483,817

 

 

-

 

 

7,906

 

 

951,276

 

 

Total assets

 

641,307

 

 

872,650

 

 

-

 

 

82,712

 

 

1,596,669

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

84,848

 

 

101,132

 

 

-

 

 

28,345

 

 

214,325

 

 

Total debt, including current portion

 

63,386

 

 

221,265

 

 

-

 

 

71,000

 

 

355,651

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ATN International, Inc.

 

Selected Segment Financial Information

 

(In Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 is as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

International
Telecom

US Telecom

Renewable
Energy

Corporate and
Other *

Total

 

Statement of Operations Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mobility

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business

$

1,422

 

$

231

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

1,653

 

 

Consumer

 

22,423

 

 

1,909

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

24,332

 

 

Total

$

23,845

 

$

2,140

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

25,985

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business

$

16,549

 

$

21,681

 

$

-

 

$

-

