PharmaCielo Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 and Provides Operational Update

Revenue continues to accelerate. The Company generated $1.2 million in revenue during Q2-2020, reaching $1.7 Million YTD 2020 compared to $786,901 in its full 2019 fiscal year.

Recent increase in active cultivation footprint readies PharmaCielo to process and deliver more extracted product during the second half of 2020 and into 2021.

Production from the Company's Processing and Extraction Centre will begin accelerating during Q3-2020. The Company intends to initiate the GMP certification process during Q4-2020, which will enable it to both expand its customer base and enter new markets in 2021.

PharmaCielo made significant progress in Q2 towards enhancing and expanding its product portfolio, as well as on segmenting global markets to align commercial efforts.

All figures are in Canadian dollars ($) unless otherwise specified

TORONTO and RIONEGRO, Colombia, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - PharmaCielo Ltd. ("PharmaCielo" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCLO) (OTCQX: PCLOF), the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of medicinal-grade cannabis oil, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Management Commentary

David Attard, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaCielo Ltd., commented, "I am proud of our team for delivering continued revenue growth, while maintaining tight cost control in a challenging environment. Establishing a robust, recurring international sales pipeline in an industry that is still in its early days, with established health and wellness product producers looking for continuous and verifiable high-quality supply, does take time. We are making steady progress and are backed by arguably one of the industry's largest combination of cultivation, state-of-the-art processing and extraction facilities to produce a growing portfolio of value-added cannabis extract products. With meaningful revenue growth in the back portion of the year expected to drive cash flow positive exiting 2020, PharmaCielo is set to begin delivering meaningful shareholder value while becoming the input supplier of choice for leading brands."

"Our first priority in Q2, in a challenging COVID-19 environment was to guarantee that existing important projects, related to our future biomass availability as well to our production and extraction facility stayed on track," said Henning von Koss who took over his responsibilities as President of PharmaCielo Ltd. as of May, 2020. "As David mentioned the medicinal cannabis extract market, beyond the traditional dry flower market, is in its early days and PharmaCielo plays an important role in this global evolution. Hence, it has also been our priority to bring the Company to a new stage in its objective of going beyond selling products and become the solution provider for the sector. As of mid-Q2, we had put significant effort into strengthening and aligning the business and product development activities on an internal basis."

Operational Update

By the end of Q2-2020 and announced on July 8 th , 2020 the Company received authorization from the Colombian Government to cultivate and generate 10 tonnes of high THC content biomass for the production of high-quality THC extract. This event triggers the interest of geographies where the medical regulated use of THC is very advanced and in high demand.

, 2020 the Company received authorization from the Colombian Government to cultivate and generate 10 tonnes of high THC content biomass for the production of high-quality THC extract. This event triggers the interest of geographies where the medical regulated use of THC is very advanced and in high demand. Various negotiation rounds with contract growers during Q2 culminated in the announcement of August 13 th , 2020, of the activation of the Company's first external cultivation contract with a local grower, immediately expanding the Company's active cultivation footprint by 32% to 1.6 million square feet, with continued enlargement to a total of 2.6 million square feet expected, pending receipt by the contract grower of technical licensing for the additional area.

, 2020, of the activation of the Company's first external cultivation contract with a local grower, immediately expanding the Company's active cultivation footprint by 32% to 1.6 million square feet, with continued enlargement to a total of 2.6 million square feet expected, pending receipt by the contract grower of technical licensing for the additional area. The Company has continued to make progress on developing its product pipeline with an expected Q3 introduction of a full breadth of non-psychoactive formulations ranging from concentrates (isolate, broad-spectrum oil and distillate) to a variety of standardized formulations (including water-soluble CBD emulsions as well as broad and full-spectrum diluted distillates).

With a broader product portfolio, a review of our route to market has been initiated, aiming to confirm, adapt and aligning the Company's commercial efforts. With a solid, reliable and actual market segmentation and expected to be completed in the beginning of Q3, it is a key element on the evolution and implementation of the commercial structure and partnerships in the various geographies.

Financial Highlights – Q2-2020

The Company generated Total Revenue of $1.2 million compared to $514,409 in Q1-2020 and $nil in Q2-2019.

of compared to in Q1-2020 and $nil in Q2-2019. Cost of Goods Sold was $671,768 compared to $461,235 in Q1-2020 and $nil in Q2-2019. Gross Margin excluding fair value items was $560,773 compared to $53,174 in Q1-2020 and $nil in Q2-2019.

was compared to in Q1-2020 and $nil in Q2-2019. Gross Margin excluding fair value items was compared to in Q1-2020 and $nil in Q2-2019. Total Selling, General and Administrative expenses were $7.8 million compared to $7.3 million in Q1-2020 and $8.8 million in Q2-2019. The decrease from Q2-2020 was primarily related to the inclusion of an allowance for expected credit losses in Q2-2020, lower share-based compensation, reduced office and general expenses and lower travel and accommodation expenses.

were compared to in Q1-2020 and in Q2-2019. The decrease from Q2-2020 was primarily related to the inclusion of an allowance for expected credit losses in Q2-2020, lower share-based compensation, reduced office and general expenses and lower travel and accommodation expenses. Adjusted EBITDA of ( $4.8 million ) compared to ( $3.5 million ) in Q1-2020 and ( $3.1 million ) in Q2-2019.

of ( ) compared to ( ) in Q1-2020 and ( ) in Q2-2019. Net loss of $7.7 million compared to $6.3 million in Q1-2020 and $10.7 million in Q2-2019.

of compared to in Q1-2020 and in Q2-2019. "All-in" operating cost to produce dried cannabis of $0.05 per gram during Q2-2020 compared to $0.04 per gram during Q1-2020.

per gram during Q2-2020 compared to per gram during Q1-2020. The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.1 million at June 30, 2020 (Pro forma $9.1 million 1 at July 3, 2020 ) compared to $13.7 million at December 31, 2019 .

Summary Financials



Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Revenue $1,232,541 $514,409 $nil Gross margin before fair value adj. $560,773 $53,174 $nil Gross margin $152,469 ($156,720) $nil SG&A $7,775,734 $7,298,998 $8,774,494 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) ($4,811,858) ($3,548,818) ($3,113,223) Net income (loss) ($7,719,863) ($6,317,998) ($10,685,917)







Wt. avg. shares outstanding – basic & diluted 104,856,355 99,051,447 96,264,358 Basic and diluted (loss) per common share ($0.07) ($0.06) ($0.11)

Q2 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

PharmaCielo will host a conference call on Monday, August 31st, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by David Attard, CEO, Henning Von Koss, President, David Gordon, CCO and Scott Laitinen, CFO.

Date: August 31st, 2020 | Time:8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-in: 416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383

Replay Dial-in: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

Conference ID: 11880297

Playback #: 880297 (Expires September 14th, 2020)

Listen to webcast: event.on24.com

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV:PCLO, OTCQX:PCLOF) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its cultivation and processing centre located in Rionegro, Colombia.

