ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.17

The board of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 7th of October, with investors receiving $0.17 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.6%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

ATN International's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Even though ATN International is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 3.5%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.92 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.68. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.0% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. ATN International's EPS has fallen by approximately 62% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

We're Not Big Fans Of ATN International's Dividend

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help ATN International make more consistent payments in the future. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for ATN International that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

